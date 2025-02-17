An Overview of Top CLAT Coaching Institutes The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is one of India’s most competitive exams for admission to prestigious National Law Universities (NLUs). Due to its challenging syllabus and high level of competition, effective preparation is key to success. Choosing the right coaching institute can have a significant impact on a candidate’s performance. This article highlights CLAT coaching institutes in India, each known for its experienced faculty, comprehensive study materials, mock tests, and student-focused approach. To make an informed decision about your CLAT preparation, it’s important to evaluate factors like teaching methods, student reviews, and the institute's track record.. Premier CLAT Coaching Institutes in India

Points taken into consideration while choosing the best CLAT Coaching are Results, Quality of Teachers, Study Material, Batch Size, Infrastructure, Mock Test, sales support and Student’s Feedback.

Rank 1 – Knowledge Nation Law Centre (Delhi & Gurgaon) (Best CLAT Coaching in India)

Knowledge Nation Law Centre (KNLC) is a premier law coaching institute in India, specialising in preparation for law entrance exams such as CLAT, AILET, DU.LLB, LSAT, and CUET PG LAW. Established in 2008, it has earned a reputation for its high success rate and comprehensive coaching programs. It is also Rank 1 Clat Coaching Institute as both the offline centres are company-operated and they have 20+ in house teaching faculty along with 12+ Researchers.

Courses Offered:

KNLC provides coaching for the following law entrance exams:

CLAT (Common Law Admission Test): For admission to National Law Universities.

For admission to National Law Universities. AILET (All India Law Entrance Test): For admission to National Law University, Delhi.

For admission to National Law University, Delhi. DU.LLB (Delhi University LLB): For the 3-year LLB program at Delhi University.

For the 3-year LLB program at Delhi University. LSAT (Law School Admission Test): For admission to various law schools in India and abroad.

For admission to various law schools in India and abroad. CUET PG LAW: For postgraduate law programs.

Fees:

The fee structure varies based on the course and duration:

CLAT, AILET, DU.LLB Courses: Approximately ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 1,80,000.

Faculty / Teachers:

KNLC is having a team of 20+ experienced and dedicated instructors, including Rahul Sir, Ashish Sir, Manikuntala Mam, Kini Mam, Renu Mam, Vikas Sir, Sandeep Sir and Deepak Sir

Reviews:

KNLC has received positive feedback from students, highlighting:

Personalized Attention: Small batch sizes allow for focused guidance.

Small batch sizes allow for focused guidance. Experienced Faculty: Instructors are knowledgeable and dedicated.

Instructors are knowledgeable and dedicated. Comprehensive Study Material: Well-structured and updated resources.

Well-structured and updated resources. High Success Rate: Many students have secured admissions to top law universities such as NLU Bengaluru, NALSAR, NLU Delhi, GLC Mumbai & Many more.

Batch Details:

Batch Size: Approximately 35 students per batch, ensuring personalized attention.

Approximately 35 students per batch, ensuring personalized attention. Batch Frequency: New batches commence every 15 to 20 days. (Limited Number of seats)

New batches commence every 15 to 20 days. (Limited Number of seats) Class Timings: Flexible options, including weekend and weekday batches. For the latest batch schedules, contacting the institute is recommended.

Results:

KNLC has a commendable track record, with many students securing top ranks in various law entrance exams. Notably, in a single year, 114 students were selected in different National Law Universities, marking the highest number by any institution in India.

Contact Details:

Delhi Branch (Hauz Khas): Address: 47/1 First Floor, Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas 110016. Nearest Metro: Hauz Khas (Exit No. 4). Phone: +91-9999882858, +91-9999882757.

Gurgaon Branch (Sector 14): Address: M 26 (First Floor), Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurgaon – Haryana 122001. Phone: +91-9999882858, +91-9999882757.

Website: www.knowledgenation.co.in

Rank 2 – Legal Edge (Bhopal) (Best Online CLAT Coaching In India)

Legal Edge is a leading law coaching institute in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. It was established to provide high-quality coaching to law aspirants. The institute offers coaching for various law entrance exams, including CLAT, AILET, and LSAT.

Fees:

- The fees for the CLAT coaching program at Legal Edge Bhopal vary depending on the batch and course duration.

- The fees for the 1-year coaching program are around ₹60,000 - ₹80,000.

- The fees for the 2-year coaching program are around ₹1,20,000 - ₹1,60,000.

Teachers / Faculty

- The faculty at Legal Edge Bhopal consists of experienced and qualified teachers who have expertise in their respective subjects.

- Some of the notable teachers at Legal Edge include Mr. Rohit Sharma, Priya Gupta, Amit Kumar, Neha Singh

Batch Details

- Legal Edge Bhopal offers both online and offline coaching programs.

- The institute has multiple batches for different courses and programs.

- The batch size is limited to ensure personalized attention to each student.

Results

- Legal Edge Bhopal has a track record of producing excellent results in law entrance exams.

- In the previous year, the institute's students achieved a 30% success rate in CLAT.

- Many students from Legal Edge have secured admission to top law schools in India, including NLU Bhopal, NLU Delhi, and ILS Law College.

Contact Details

Address: 127, near SBI Bank, Zone-II, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462011

Phone: 09109108421

Rank 3 – Law Prep (Jodhpur) (Best CLAT Coaching Institute in India)

Law Prep Institute is a renowned coaching institute that specializes in preparing students for law entrance exams, such as CLAT, AILET, and LSAT. With a strong presence in various cities across India, having main Centre at Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Law Prep Institute has established itself as a leading name in law coaching.

Fees

- The fees for the CLAT coaching program at Law Prep Jodhpur vary depending on the batch and course duration.

- The fees for the 1-year coaching program are around ₹90,000 - ₹1,00,000.

- The fees for the 2-year coaching program are around ₹1,20,000 - ₹1,60,000.

Teachers

- The faculty at Law Prep Jodhpur consists of experienced and qualified teachers who have expertise in their respective subjects.

Some of the notable teachers at Law Prep include Mr. Vikram Singh, Ms. Ritu Jain, Mr. Amit Kumar, Ms. Neha Sharma

Batch Details

- Law Prep Jodhpur offers both online and offline coaching programs.

- The institute has multiple batches for different courses and programs.

- The batch size is limited to ensure personalized attention to each student.

- The coaching programs are designed to cater to the needs of students with different learning styles and requirements.

Results

- Law Prep Jodhpur has a track record of producing excellent results in law entrance exams.

- In the previous year, the institute's students achieved a 25% success rate in CLAT.

- Many students from Law Prep have secured admission to top law schools in India, including NLU Jodhpur, NLU Delhi, and ILS Law College.

Contact Details

Address: First Floor, EC - 22A, Shastri Circle, opp. Steel Bhawan, Adarsh Society, Sector-H, Shastri Nagar, Jodhpur, Rajasthan 342003

Phone: 07665944999

Rank 4 – CLAT Prep (Jaipur) (Best Coaching Classes for CLAT In India)

CLAT Prep Institute is a leading coaching center dedicated to helping students achieve success in law entrance exams, including CLAT, AILET, and LSAT. By combining academic rigour with personalized guidance, they've earned a reputation as a trusted and respected name in law coaching.

Key Features:

- Expert Faculty: Learn from experienced and qualified teachers who have expertise in their respective subjects.

- Comprehensive Study Materials: Get access to comprehensive study materials, including notes, practice papers, and online resources.

- Regular Mock Tests: Assess your performance and identify areas for improvement through regular mock tests.

- Personalized Attention: Receive personalized attention and guidance from experienced teachers.

- State-of-the-Art Infrastructure: Study in modern classrooms, libraries, and computer labs.

Courses Offered:

- CLAT Coaching: Comprehensive coaching for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

- AILET Coaching: Coaching for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET).

Benefits:

- Improved Performance: Improve your performance in law entrance exams with expert guidance and comprehensive study materials.

- Increased Confidence: Build confidence and develop a winning mindset through personalized attention and regular mock tests.

- Better Career Prospects: Enhance your chances of getting admission to top law schools in India and securing a successful career in law.

Contact Information:

Address: 2nd, 3rd Floor, Patni Chambers SBI Bank Building Laxmi Mandir Tiraha, Tonk Rd, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302015

Phone: 095495 47770

Rank 5 – CLAT Possible (Lucknow) (Best Coaching Institute for CLAT In India)

CLAT Possible is a leading coaching institute in India, established in 2013, specializing in preparing students for law entrance exams like CLAT, AILET, LSAT, and others. With centers across major cities, it offers both offline and online courses. The institute focuses on personalized mentoring, mock tests, comprehensive study materials, and interactive sessions. Its experienced faculty, including law professors and subject experts, ensure thorough preparation. CLAT Possible is known for producing top rankers and providing additional support like career counseling and doubt-clearing sessions. The institute also boasts modern infrastructure and accessible online platforms for students nationwide.

Courses Offered:

CLAT Regular Classroom Program: 1-year duration

1-year duration CLAT Weekend Classroom Program: 1-year duration.

1-year duration. CLAT Regular Online Program: 1-year duration.

1-year duration. CLAT Weekend Online Program: 1-year duration.

1-year duration. CLAT Crash Online Program:

Fees:

CLAT Regular Classroom Program: ₹ 1,35,000 for 1 year.

1,35,000 for 1 year. CLAT Weekend Classroom Program: ₹ 1,20,000 for 1 year.

Faculty:

CLAT Possible boasts a team of over 50 subject matter experts, including former law professors and experienced educators, ensuring comprehensive preparation across various law subjects.

Reviews:

The institute has trained over 25,000 students, with approximately 3,000 securing admissions in top-tier law colleges. Students commend the institute for its infrastructure, supportive staff, and quality education. However, some have raised concerns about fees and management.

Batch Details:

Classes are conducted in small batches to ensure personalized attention. The institute offers both online and offline modes, with weekend and regular schedules to accommodate diverse student needs.

Results:

CLAT Possible has a strong track record, with numerous students securing top ranks in CLAT and other law entrance exams, leading to admissions in prestigious law schools across India.

Contact Details:

Address: Sikanderabagh Chauraha, 25 B, Ashok Marg, near to Madhyanchal Bidhut, Bitran, Butler Colony, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226001

Sikanderabagh Chauraha, 25 B, Ashok Marg, near to Madhyanchal Bidhut, Bitran, Butler Colony, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226001 Phone: 0522 406 5803

0522 406 5803 Website: www.clatpossible.com

Conclusion on 5 Best CLAT Coaching in India

In conclusion, selecting the right coaching institute is a crucial step in your CLAT preparation journey. The five coaching institutes highlighted in this article—each known for their expert faculty, comprehensive study materials, and excellent track records—offer tailored programs designed to maximize your chances of success. Whether you prefer in-person classes or the flexibility of online learning, these institutes provide a range of options to suit different learning styles. Remember, consistency, hard work, and the right guidance are key to cracking CLAT. Choose the coaching that aligns with your goals, and embark on a path that leads you to your dream law school.

