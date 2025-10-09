Bangalore, India, 9 October – The increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and a growing elderly population have driven the demand for home healthcare in India. Prime Healers, a leading provider of medical equipment for rent and sale, is enhancing healthcare accessibility by offering affordable, patient-friendly solutions and facilitating advanced treatments at home. Prime Healers Accelerates Access to Affordable Home Healthcare and Medical Equipment Rentals Across India

Growing Demand for Home Healthcare in India

Healthcare data indicate that approximately 60% of the disease burden in India stems from chronic lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory conditions. Compounding this challenge is the decline in the healthy elderly population. Consequently, the at-home care industry is expected to experience the highest growth over the next few years. In this context, the primary question is not whether the market is ready for in-home healthcare services? whether providers can develop solutions that earn trust while being affordable and widely accessible.

How Home Medical Devices Empower Faster Recovery

Medical instruments used at home have transformed the paradigm of patient care in India. Supplies such as oxygen concentrators, BiPAP machines, CPAP therapy devices, and even advanced hospital beds enable patients to continue therapy and recover comfortably in their own homes. Research indicates that home recovery offers several benefits: it reduces stress, lowers the risk of acquiring additional infections, and boosts patient morale. Additionally, families become more closely involved in the treatment process.

Medical Equipment Now Commonly Used at Home

Prime Healers supplies a wide range of essential and supportive medical equipment, including:

Hospital Beds (Manual and Motorized)

Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders

CPAP and BiPAP Machines

Wheelchairs and Walkers

Ventilators and Cardiac Monitors

DVT Pumps and Suction Machines

Air Beds and Commode Chairs

In the past, we only saw these devices in hospitals, but they are gradually becoming a part of the homes of patients who require short-term or long-term medical support.

Healthcare costs can be reduced through rentals.

Hospital admissions and extended stays often take a heavy toll on a patient's finances. To help families save up to 60% on healthcare costs, Prime Healers offers rental options for expensive devices such as ventilators, hospital beds, and oxygen machines. Patients who require long-term care can also choose to purchase medical devices at reasonable prices, giving them the freedom to manage their medical needs independently.

New GST Reforms to Enhance Accessibility of Home Healthcare Services

The recent GST reform in India has been a game-changer for the healthcare sector. By rationalizing tax slabs and reducing the effective GST on medical equipment and healthcare-related services, patients and their families now face lower out-of-pocket expenses. This reform is expected to encourage more households to opt for home-based medical care, as equipment such as oxygen concentrators, hospital beds, and BiPAP machines becomes more affordable. For providers like Prime Healers, the reform simplifies compliance and facilitates the extension of cost-effective rental and sales solutions to patients nationwide.

“The recent GST reform makes home healthcare more affordable and enables Prime Healers to deliver cost-effective medical equipment solutions nationwide,” said Sananda Kumar, CEO and Founder of Prime Healers.

Prime Healers: Expanding Their Nationwide Presence

Currently operating in Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mysore, the company has decided to expand its footprint to Mumbai and Kolkata in response to increasing demand. With a robust delivery and installation network, the company ensures that medical equipment reaches patients’ homes quickly, often within a few hours.

Customer Testimonials Reflect Increasing Trust

Prime Healers is a company with a strong reputation for the quality of its services.

· “Prime Healers delivered an oxygen concentrator within two hours. The team was very professional and provided excellent guidance. – Ramesh K.

"Hospital bed rental helped us care for our father at home. The equipment was clean and in excellent condition." – Anjali P.

· “Great customer service and timely delivery. They explained everything about using the BiPAP machine.” – Dr. S. Sharma.

Such testimonies demonstrate that the “Prime Healers” uphold their promise of providing quality, dependable, and affordable service.

About Prime Healers

Prime Healers is a leading company in India specializing in the rental, sales, and home healthcare of medical equipment. Committed to making healthcare accessible and affordable, the company offers a wide range of hospital-grade equipment, supported by professional assistance and convenient doorstep delivery.

Learn more at https://primehealers.com.

Media Contact:

Prime Healers

Email: info@primehealers.com

Phone: +91-7975708181

