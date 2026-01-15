New Delhi, 15 January 2026: Season 4 of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia, held in Hyderabad, in October 2025, delivered a landmark performance recording 239 million views across live TV & YouTube broadcast. Prime Volleyball League sets new viewership benchmark for emerging sports leagues, S4 records 239 million views

Season 4 witnessed massive 1.1 billion views across content categories & platforms with an unprecedented one-of-a-kind partnership with YouTube, a first for Indian sports leagues. The season marked a clear shift in how PVL engaged with younger audiences. Through collaborations with platforms such as Snapchat, the league focused on short-form storytelling to reach young millennial fans. Volleyball-focused creators were also formally recognised as league ambassadors, helping extend the sport beyond matchday coverage.

This approach delivered strong returns across platforms, with YouTube emerging as a central engagement driver with over 500 hours of live broadcast across six Sony Sports Network channels and in six languages.

Cumulative live TV viewership for the fourth season stood at 88.2 million, marking a 7% percent increase compared to the previous season. The television audience was nearly evenly split across gender, with 57 percent male and 43 percent female viewership.

For the first time, PVL also streamed its live matches on YouTube across six languages; Hindi, English, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada, generating over 151 million cumulative views during Season 4 where 80 percent of the digital audience were aged between 18 and 44 years underlining league’s strong connect among young mobile first viewers.