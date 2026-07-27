Punjab CM inaugurates 120-bed NABH-accredited hospital in Moga, highlights state's healthcare push

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday inaugurated the 120-bed multi-speciality Capital Hospital in Moga, describing it as the district's first National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH)-accredited hospital and saying it would improve access to advanced healthcare in the Malwa region.

Patients benefit from cashless treatment under state and central health schemes, including emergency services and advanced diagnostics.

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Eligible patients will be able to avail cashless treatment under the Punjab government's Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana and the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), while the state continues to expand its network of Aam Aadmi Clinics, the Chief Minister said.

Advanced healthcare facilities

According to Mann, the hospital has a 10-bed 24x7 emergency unit, a high-end diagnostic laboratory, dialysis facilities and specialist departments in general surgery, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, urology, gastroenterology and medical oncology. Paediatrics and obstetrics & gynaecology departments will also be launched soon, he added.

The hospital will offer advanced diagnostic services, including ultrasound, digital X-ray, ECG, 2D Echo, treadmill test, 128-slice CT scan, MRI and C-Arm imaging.

In a post on X, Mann said the hospital had been dedicated to the people of Punjab and that residents of the Malwa region would no longer need to travel to other cities for quality treatment. He added that the government remained committed to ensuring affordable and modern healthcare for every resident.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Mann said the inauguration was part of the government's ongoing development efforts and not a political event. He said healthcare and education remained the two biggest priorities of the state government. Education and health initiatives {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Mann said the inauguration was part of the government's ongoing development efforts and not a political event. He said healthcare and education remained the two biggest priorities of the state government. Education and health initiatives {{/usCountry}}

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The Chief Minister said Punjab had improved from 27th place to the top position in school education since 2022 due to reforms undertaken by the government. He also said the number of government school students qualifying the NEET examination had increased from 82 in 2022 to 881 this year.

Mann said Punjab now has 1,090 Aam Aadmi Clinics following the addition of 100 new clinics. He also highlighted the state's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, under which every resident family is eligible for cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh annually.

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According to the Chief Minister, people have already availed cashless treatment worth more than ₹650 crore under the scheme. He also said Punjab has established a liver transplant centre in Mohali, making it the second state after Delhi to have such a facility.

Highlighting road safety measures, Mann said the state's Sadak Surakhya Force, comprising 1,597 trained personnel and 144 vehicles, had reduced road accident fatalities by nearly 50% since its launch while also assisting accident victims.