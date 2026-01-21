Punjab Govt Approves PPP-Based Modernisation of Bus Terminals in Five Districts

The Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has approved a comprehensive plan to modernise major bus terminals across the state, aimed at strengthening public transport infrastructure and improving passenger convenience. The initiative will see bus terminals in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Patiala and Bathinda upgraded through a structured Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. A bus terminal in Punjab, set to undergo modernisation under the state government’s PPP-based infrastructure plan.

Announcing the decision, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the modernisation programme is designed to enhance efficiency, safety, accessibility and overall service delivery at some of Punjab’s busiest transport hubs. These terminals serve as vital nodes for both rural and urban populations, facilitating daily travel for workers, students, traders, tourists and industrial labourers.

The Minister highlighted that the selected terminals also play a crucial role in inter-state connectivity, supporting passenger movement to neighbouring states such as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. Ludhiana and Jalandhar bus terminals currently handle between 75,000 and one lakh passengers every day, while Patiala and Bathinda witness footfalls of around 50,000 passengers daily, underscoring their importance in Punjab’s mobility ecosystem.

“From Bathinda in the west to Jalandhar in the Doaba region, and from Ludhiana to Sangrur and Patiala in Malwa, we are upgrading bus terminals where citizens already travel every day,” Bhullar said. “Through the PPP model, these terminals will get better facilities, safer spaces and modern amenities without disrupting daily routines. This is development that reaches every region of Punjab and improves ordinary journeys for workers, students and families.”

The modernisation initiative seeks to address long-standing infrastructure gaps, operational inefficiencies and inadequate passenger facilities. The projects will be implemented using Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) or Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) models, ensuring sustainability, quality services and better integration with urban transport systems while maintaining fiscal prudence.

Planned upgrades will focus on improved waiting areas, upgraded sanitation facilities, enhanced lighting and signage, organised boarding arrangements and structured parking systems. Special emphasis will be placed on circulation, safety and crowd management to ensure smoother operations during peak hours.

Inclusivity forms a key component of the project, with provisions for barrier-free access and ease of movement for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. In addition, the modernised terminals will be developed as integrated urban hubs, housing commercial and service activities such as retail outlets, offices, co-working spaces and logistics facilities, subject to regulatory approvals.

According to the Transport Minister, the initiative aims to significantly upgrade everyday public infrastructure, improve the travel experience of lakhs of passengers and set a new benchmark for modern, efficient and people-centric bus terminals in Punjab.