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Punjab govt forms 7-member panel to coordinate with Sri Akal Takht Sahib

Punjab has established a 7-member committee to communicate with Sri Akal Takht Sahib on the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

Updated on: Sep 17, 2026, 10:42:33 IST
By Genesis
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The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has constituted a seven-member Coordination Committee to maintain coordination with the committee formed by Sri Akal Takht Sahib regarding the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

This initiative aims to foster collaboration on vital legislative matters. (@BhagwantMann X)
This initiative aims to foster collaboration on vital legislative matters. (@BhagwantMann X)

The committee has been constituted in accordance with directions issued by Sri Akal Takht Sahib and will coordinate on matters related to the legislation. It will also submit suggestions and reports on important issues to the Punjab government for further consideration and action.

The members include former Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Damdami Taksal head Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa, Sant Baba Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera, retired Justice Jaspal Singh and retired Justice Gurbir Singh.

Former IPS officer and former Punjab Public Service Commission chairman Jatinder Singh Aulakh and Law Officer Preet Inder Paul Singh are also part of the committee.

According to the government, the panel will maintain continuous coordination with the committee constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib on matters concerning the Act. Its recommendations and reports on significant issues will be forwarded to the Punjab government for consideration.

The move establishes a formal mechanism for communication between the state government and the committee formed by Sri Akal Takht Sahib. The panel includes religious figures, retired members of the judiciary, a former senior police officer and a law officer.

The government has said that the committee's suggestions and reports will support further consideration of matters associated with the Act.

 
Punjab governmentCoordination CommitteeSikh communityLegislationht governmentgovernment news
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