Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Punjab govt sets up 24x7 helpline, deploys senior officers to assist Punjabis stranded in Middle East

    ADGP R K Jaiswal named helpline in-charge; Home Affairs secretary Vimal Setia appointed nodal officer to coordinate with MEA.

    Published on: Mar 06, 2026 10:30 AM IST
    By Genesis
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Punjab government has set up a 24x7 helpline and deployed senior officials to coordinate assistance for Punjabis stranded in the Middle East amid the ongoing crisis in the region.

    Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The state government has set up a 24x7 helpline and appointed senior officers to assist Punjabis stranded in the Middle East.
    Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The state government has set up a 24x7 helpline and appointed senior officers to assist Punjabis stranded in the Middle East.

    According to an official statement issued on Thursday, the move was taken on the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to ensure a safe and smooth return of residents of Punjab stuck in affected countries.

    Additional director general of police R K Jaiswal has been appointed overall in-charge of the helpline, while Vimal Setia, secretary in the department of home affairs, has been designated as the nodal officer to coordinate and monitor the process.

    The nodal officer will remain in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and track measures being undertaken by the Union government for the evacuation and safety of Indians stranded in the Middle East and neighbouring regions.

    Officials said a proper record of calls received on the helpline will be maintained and requests will be addressed promptly. Matters requiring intervention from the MEA or other authorities will be taken up on priority through the nodal officer.

    Mann said the step was taken in view of the emerging situation affecting residents of Punjab in the Gulf region and other countries. The state government, he said, is committed to providing all necessary assistance and support to Punjabis and their families during the crisis.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Genesis/Punjab Govt Sets Up 24x7 Helpline, Deploys Senior Officers To Assist Punjabis Stranded In Middle East
    News/Genesis/Punjab Govt Sets Up 24x7 Helpline, Deploys Senior Officers To Assist Punjabis Stranded In Middle East
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes