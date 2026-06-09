Punjab hands appointment letters to 355 youth, total government jobs reach 67,037, says CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday handed over appointment letters to 355 newly recruited candidates, taking the total number of government jobs provided by the state government since 2022 to 67,037.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses during the appointment letter distribution ceremony to newly appointed youth of various departments, in Chandigarh on Monday.(@BhagwantMann X)

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Addressing a function where appointment letters were distributed to candidates selected in departments including Technical Education, Cooperation, Local Government, Water Supply and Sanitation, Animal Husbandry, Public Works, and Housing and Urban Development, Mann said the recruitment drive reflected the government's commitment to providing jobs through a transparent and merit-based process.

The Chief Minister described the event as another milestone in the state's ongoing employment campaign and said government jobs in Punjab were now being awarded solely on the basis of merit, without political influence, recommendations or corruption.

Recruitment process

Highlighting the state's recruitment record, Mann said Punjab had not witnessed a single paper leak since his government assumed office in 2022.

“Since 2017, around 93 examination papers have reportedly been leaked across the country. Incidents involving major examinations, including NEET, have disappointed and demoralised lakhs of youth. However, after our government assumed office in 2022, not even a single paper leak incident has surfaced in Punjab. This is because an honest government is working in the state. Meritorious students are getting jobs and opportunities based on their talent and hard work.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister said every one of the 67,037 government jobs provided so far had been filled through a transparent process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister said every one of the 67,037 government jobs provided so far had been filled through a transparent process. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said several candidates had secured government jobs multiple times through competitive examinations, which, according to him, reflected confidence in the recruitment system. Focus on youth retention {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said several candidates had secured government jobs multiple times through competitive examinations, which, according to him, reflected confidence in the recruitment system. Focus on youth retention {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mann said the government was working to create opportunities within Punjab to discourage migration and encourage young people to build careers in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann said the government was working to create opportunities within Punjab to discourage migration and encourage young people to build careers in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We want to create such opportunities within Punjab that our youth choose to build their future here. This is essential for fulfilling the dreams of our freedom fighters and for strengthening our state. In fact, due to the efforts of the government, reverse migration is already being witnessed and many young Punjabis are returning from abroad to serve and contribute to their homeland.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We want to create such opportunities within Punjab that our youth choose to build their future here. This is essential for fulfilling the dreams of our freedom fighters and for strengthening our state. In fact, due to the efforts of the government, reverse migration is already being witnessed and many young Punjabis are returning from abroad to serve and contribute to their homeland.” {{/usCountry}}

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He said employment generation was being supported by investments in technical education and skill development.

Education reforms highlighted

The Chief Minister also highlighted developments in the education sector, stating that Punjab had improved its performance in school education in recent years.

“When our government assumed office, Punjab was ranked 27th in the country in school education. Today, according to NITI Aayog, Punjab has emerged as the number one state in school education, surpassing states such as Kerala. This achievement has been made possible because we invested in strengthening government schools and creating world-class educational infrastructure.”

Mann said the state had established 118 Schools of Eminence and introduced specialised coaching programmes for competitive examinations including NEET, JEE, CLAT and NIFT.

He added that teachers, principals and education officers had undergone training programmes in institutions in Singapore, Finland and IIM Ahmedabad.

Skill development initiatives

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The Chief Minister outlined several measures aimed at improving employability among youth:

Construction of 25 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs)

Upgradation of 13 existing ITIs

₹ 20 crore investment in government polytechnic modernisation

₹ 12 crore for repair and renovation of polytechnic infrastructure

Cyber-Physical Systems Labs in eight government polytechnics with IIT Ropar support

Innovation labs in five government polytechnics

Captain Amol Kalia Centre of Excellence at Nangal at a cost of ₹ 23 crore

Semester Internship Programme across all 91 polytechnic colleges

“Our aim is to bridge the gap between education and employment and ensure that our youth are fully prepared for the challenges of a rapidly changing economy,” Mann said.

Pathway for contractual employees

The Chief Minister also referred to the government's decision regarding contractual workers.

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“In a major welfare-oriented decision, the state government has decided to end the contractual system and begin the process of regularising the services of around 65,000 employees.”

According to Mann, two new laws are being introduced to facilitate the transition from outsourced employment to direct state employment and eventually regular service against sanctioned posts.

Newly recruited candidates speak

Several newly appointed candidates praised the recruitment process.

Manpreet Kaur from Amritsar said she secured the job without any recommendation or payment and that the transparent system had restored confidence among youth.

Parmeet Kaur from Mohali said becoming the first government employee in her family was a significant achievement and described the selection process as fair and transparent.

Cabinet Ministers Harjot Singh Bains and Gurmeet Singh Khudian were among those present at the event.

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