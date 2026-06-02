Punjab Health Scheme Helps Woman Undergo Lifesaving Heart Procedure

A 37-year-old woman from Bathinda has received a new lease on life after undergoing a successful heart procedure under the Punjab Government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY), a flagship healthcare scheme that provides cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh annually to eligible families.

The scheme has supported over 1.75 lakh patients, reflecting Punjab's commitment to accessible healthcare.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gurpreet Kaur was diagnosed with a large Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), a congenital condition involving a hole between the upper chambers of the heart. Doctors said the defect was causing abnormal blood flow and increasing strain on the organ, posing the risk of serious complications if left untreated.

Medical specialists at AIIMS Bathinda recommended a catheter-based procedure to close the defect. The surgery was performed on May 5, during which doctors implanted a 24-mm septal occluder device to seal the opening.

While the diagnosis came as a shock to the family, concerns over treatment expenses were eased through the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, which covered the cost of the procedure.

According to family members, the financial support provided under the scheme helped them access specialised treatment without the burden of arranging significant funds during a medical emergency.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the case reflected the objective of ensuring that quality healthcare remains accessible regardless of a family's financial circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the case reflected the objective of ensuring that quality healthcare remains accessible regardless of a family's financial circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} State Health Agency data shows that more than 1.75 lakh patients have benefited under the scheme so far, receiving over 3.43 lakh treatments. The programme has recorded expenditure of ₹581.9 crore, highlighting its role in expanding access to healthcare services across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State Health Agency data shows that more than 1.75 lakh patients have benefited under the scheme so far, receiving over 3.43 lakh treatments. The programme has recorded expenditure of ₹581.9 crore, highlighting its role in expanding access to healthcare services across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the scheme has witnessed strong participation, with over 45 lakh people registered and thousands of families availing cashless treatment for various medical conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the scheme has witnessed strong participation, with over 45 lakh people registered and thousands of families availing cashless treatment for various medical conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON