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Punjab Health Scheme Helps Woman Undergo Lifesaving Heart Procedure

Bathinda resident Gurpreet Kaur received cashless treatment under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana after being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 02:17 pm IST
By Genesis
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A 37-year-old woman from Bathinda has received a new lease on life after undergoing a successful heart procedure under the Punjab Government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY), a flagship healthcare scheme that provides cashless treatment of up to 10 lakh annually to eligible families.

The scheme has supported over 1.75 lakh patients, reflecting Punjab's commitment to accessible healthcare.

Gurpreet Kaur was diagnosed with a large Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), a congenital condition involving a hole between the upper chambers of the heart. Doctors said the defect was causing abnormal blood flow and increasing strain on the organ, posing the risk of serious complications if left untreated.

Medical specialists at AIIMS Bathinda recommended a catheter-based procedure to close the defect. The surgery was performed on May 5, during which doctors implanted a 24-mm septal occluder device to seal the opening.

While the diagnosis came as a shock to the family, concerns over treatment expenses were eased through the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, which covered the cost of the procedure.

According to family members, the financial support provided under the scheme helped them access specialised treatment without the burden of arranging significant funds during a medical emergency.

 
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Home / Genesis / Punjab Health Scheme Helps Woman Undergo Lifesaving Heart Procedure
Home / Genesis / Punjab Health Scheme Helps Woman Undergo Lifesaving Heart Procedure
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