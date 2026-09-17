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Punjab nominates 11 non-official members to State Mental Health Authority

In a significant move to enhance mental healthcare, the Punjab government has appointed 11 non-official members to the State Mental Health Authority.

Updated on: Sep 17, 2026, 17:04:10 IST
By Genesis
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The Punjab government has nominated 11 non-official members to the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA), expanding representation from mental health professionals, patients, caregivers and non-governmental organisations. The government announced the nominations on September 17, 2026, stating that the move would support a more accountable and rights-based mental healthcare system in the state.

This diverse representation aims to improve accountability and foster a rights-based mental healthcare system, reflecting the experiences of professionals, patients, and caregivers. (@BhagwantMann X)
This diverse representation aims to improve accountability and foster a rights-based mental healthcare system, reflecting the experiences of professionals, patients, and caregivers. (@BhagwantMann X)

The strengthened authority will oversee implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and monitor, regulate and improve mental health services in accordance with the legislation. The initiative comes as Punjab continues efforts to expand mental health and de-addiction services under its Yudh Nasehan Virudh campaign.

The SMHA is the state’s apex statutory body for regulating mental health services. Its responsibilities include prescribing quality and service standards, registering specified mental health professionals and advising the government on mental health policy.

The authority’s official members include senior officers from the health, medical education and social welfare departments. The 11 non-official nominees represent psychiatrists, psychologists, psychiatric social workers, nurses, people with mental illness, caregivers and NGOs.

The government said the broader representation would help incorporate the experiences of patients, families and people working directly in mental healthcare into policy discussions.

Senior psychiatrist and nominated member Dr. Satyen Sharma said the authority should focus on quality, accountability, dignity, continuity of treatment and rehabilitation. Senior mental health professional Dr. Satish K. Thapar said Punjab needed solutions responsive to the circumstances of its people and communities.

The SMHA’s first meeting with the nominated members is scheduled for the coming week. The government has said the authority will support a common regulatory framework for mental healthcare services while keeping patients’ needs and rights in focus.

 
punjab governmentmental healthht governmentgovernment news
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