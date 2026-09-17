Punjab nominates 11 non-official members to State Mental Health Authority

The Punjab government has nominated 11 non-official members to the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA), expanding representation from mental health professionals, patients, caregivers and non-governmental organisations. The government announced the nominations on September 17, 2026, stating that the move would support a more accountable and rights-based mental healthcare system in the state.

This diverse representation aims to improve accountability and foster a rights-based mental healthcare system, reflecting the experiences of professionals, patients, and caregivers. (@BhagwantMann X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The strengthened authority will oversee implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and monitor, regulate and improve mental health services in accordance with the legislation. The initiative comes as Punjab continues efforts to expand mental health and de-addiction services under its Yudh Nasehan Virudh campaign.

The SMHA is the state’s apex statutory body for regulating mental health services. Its responsibilities include prescribing quality and service standards, registering specified mental health professionals and advising the government on mental health policy.

The authority’s official members include senior officers from the health, medical education and social welfare departments. The 11 non-official nominees represent psychiatrists, psychologists, psychiatric social workers, nurses, people with mental illness, caregivers and NGOs.

The government said the broader representation would help incorporate the experiences of patients, families and people working directly in mental healthcare into policy discussions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Mental Health Review Boards are also functioning at the district level. Chaired by a District Judge or eligible judicial officer, the boards independently review admission and treatment decisions, address complaints and alleged rights violations, examine advance directives and nominated representatives, and inspect mental health establishments when required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mental Health Review Boards are also functioning at the district level. Chaired by a District Judge or eligible judicial officer, the boards independently review admission and treatment decisions, address complaints and alleged rights violations, examine advance directives and nominated representatives, and inspect mental health establishments when required. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Senior psychiatrist and nominated member Dr. Satyen Sharma said the authority should focus on quality, accountability, dignity, continuity of treatment and rehabilitation. Senior mental health professional Dr. Satish K. Thapar said Punjab needed solutions responsive to the circumstances of its people and communities.

The SMHA’s first meeting with the nominated members is scheduled for the coming week. The government has said the authority will support a common regulatory framework for mental healthcare services while keeping patients’ needs and rights in focus.