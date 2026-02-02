Punjab plans fleet expansion, digital ticketing and PPP upgrades for five bus terminals

The Punjab government has outlined a set of measures aimed at expanding state-run bus services, introducing digital ticketing and upgrading key bus terminals, with a focus on passenger amenities and safety. The steps include the planned induction of 1,279 buses across the PUNBUS and PRTC fleets, a state-wide rollout of cashless fare collection and online ticketing, and modernisation of bus terminals in five districts through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Bhagwant Singh Mann flags off a state-run bus service in Punjab as the government rolls out fleet additions and digital ticketing for PUNBUS and PRTC operations.

A central element of Punjab’s current public transport programme is the continuation of fare-free travel for women on government-owned buses. The government has argued that regular commuters who otherwise spend around ₹50–100 a day on bus fares can reduce monthly travel expenses by roughly ₹1,500–3,000, depending on route length and frequency of travel. Officials have also cited safety as a factor in encouraging higher ridership on state-run services, stating that newer buses are being equipped with surveillance and tracking systems such as CCTV cameras and GPS.

Fleet addition plan

As part of the expansion, the government has said it will add 1,279 buses, with 796 to be purchased and 483 to be inducted through leasing arrangements. Under the proposed allocation, PUNBUS is expected to receive 602 buses, taking its fleet to 1,721, while PRTC is slated to receive 670 buses. The new buses are expected to include provisions for wheelchair access, BS-VI engines to meet current emission norms, LED lighting and additional safety systems such as fire detection and emergency signage, the government said.

Digital ticketing and cashless payments

Alongside the fleet expansion, the government has begun rolling out a digital ticketing system intended to reduce queues and shift a larger share of fare payments to cashless modes. The proposed system includes mobile-based ticket booking, real-time bus location and arrival information, and onboard payments through QR codes, UPI and cards. For women commuters travelling under the fare-free scheme, the government has indicated that smart cards will be used to enable access without requiring cash transactions.

Terminal upgrades in five districts

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has said bus terminals in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Patiala and Bathinda will be modernised under a PPP model. According to the minister’s estimates, terminals in Ludhiana and Jalandhar handle 75,000 to one lakh passengers daily, while Patiala and Bathinda see around 50,000 travellers a day.

The upgrade plan includes improved waiting areas, sanitation facilities, lighting, organised boarding arrangements and structured parking. The government has also said the revamped terminals will include barrier-free access for elderly and persons with disabilities, along with commercial and service facilities such as shops and offices.

The transport initiatives form part of the broader public service agenda of the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, which has cited affordability and safety as priorities for state-run bus operations.