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Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana offers cashless treatment up to 10 lakh

The Punjab government has said its Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana is providing annual cashless medical coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family.

Published on: May 21, 2026 12:32 pm IST
By Genesis
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The Punjab government on Thursday said its Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana is helping families reduce the financial burden of medical treatment by offering annual cashless healthcare coverage of up to 10 lakh per family.

Punjab's Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana offers health insurance up to 10 lakh per family, aiming to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for critical treatments.

According to the government, the scheme has already benefited more than 1.59 lakh people across the state and aims to provide relief to middle-class families, government employees, pensioners and other residents facing rising healthcare costs.

The government said the scheme was introduced against the backdrop of increasing out-of-pocket medical expenditure in India, particularly for serious illnesses such as cancer and heart disease. Officials said many families are often pushed into debt because of hospitalisation and treatment expenses.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the objective of the scheme is to ensure that no patient is denied treatment due to financial constraints.

“From complex surgeries and heart procedures to dialysis, neonatal care and treatment for critical illnesses, the aim is to make healthcare accessible without imposing financial distress on families,” Singh said.

Registration for the scheme can be completed through Common Service Centres, government hospitals, district offices and special outreach camps using documents such as Aadhaar and voter identification cards.

The government said the scheme is intended to reduce dependence on loans, asset sales and emergency borrowing during medical crises while expanding access to healthcare services across Punjab.

 
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Home / Genesis / Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana offers cashless treatment up to 10 lakh
Home / Genesis / Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana offers cashless treatment up to 10 lakh
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