...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Punjab’s War on Drugs Intensifies: Cases Up 40%, Heroin Seizures Surge 148% Under Mann Govt

From rising NDPS cases to record seizures and higher conviction rates, Punjab’s ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ signals a deeper crackdown on drug networks

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 10:58 pm IST
By Genesis
Advertisement

Punjab’s ongoing anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’, has evolved into a sustained and high-impact enforcement drive under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, with new data indicating a sharp escalation in action against narcotics networks across the state.

The crackdown has also expanded to tackle pharmaceutical drug abuse.(Representational Image/Unsplash)

Figures from 2022 to 2026 (to date) reveal that 73,541 NDPS Act cases have been registered, marking an increase of over 40 percent compared to 52,255 cases recorded between 2017 and 2021. Arrests have also risen significantly, touching 98,596—up nearly 45 percent from 68,064 in the previous five-year period—reflecting the scale and consistency of the crackdown.

The intensification of enforcement is particularly visible in seizure trends, pointing to deeper penetration into drug supply chains. Heroin recoveries have surged by 148 percent, with 5,979 kg seized since 2022, compared to 2,412 kg between 2017 and 2021. Opium seizures have also increased by over 43 percent, reaching 3,583 kg.

Action against synthetic drugs has witnessed a sharp spike. Ice (crystal methamphetamine) seizures have jumped more than fourfold—from 17 kg in the earlier period to 93 kg since 2022—registering a 447 percent increase. Cocaine seizures, at 6,064 kg, remain broadly consistent with 6,852 kg recorded earlier, suggesting sustained pressure on high-value narcotics.

 
government news
Home / Genesis / Punjab’s War on Drugs Intensifies: Cases Up 40%, Heroin Seizures Surge 148% Under Mann Govt
Home / Genesis / Punjab’s War on Drugs Intensifies: Cases Up 40%, Heroin Seizures Surge 148% Under Mann Govt
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.