Real Madrid on Thursday announced a new six-year deal for star forward Vinicius Junior and the signing of teenage sensation Yan Diomande in a major boost to their quest to end a two-year trophy drought.

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The decision by Brazil hero Vinicius to extend his contract quells speculation linking him to Arsenal and is a win for Real as they rebuild their squad in Jose Mourinho's second spell in charge.

"Real Madrid FC and Vinicius Jr have agreed the extension of the contract of our player, who is tied to the club until June 30, 2032," Los Blancos said in a statement.

The 26-year-old had one year left on his previous deal and media reports said Arsenal had made him a transfer target while his future at Real seemed uncertain.

Vinicius has become a core member of Real Madrid's squad since arriving eight years ago aged 18 and has made decisive contributions to the club's success in that time.

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{{^usCountry}} He has scored 128 goals in 375 games and lifted multiple trophies, including two Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He has scored 128 goals in 375 games and lifted multiple trophies, including two Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns. {{/usCountry}}

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But the Spanish giants have fallen on fallow times in the past two seasons, picking up no major trophies while eternal rivals Barcelona secured back-to-back La Liga titles.

Vinicius, French superstar Kylian Mbappe, England midfielder Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo are set to be accompanied by Diomande in a bolstered Real attack next season.

The club unveiled the signing of the 19-year-old Ivory Coast winger from Leipzig for what Spanish media reported was a club-record fee of 140 million euros including bonuses.

Los Blancos said in a statement that the deal with the Bundesliga side would keep Diomande in the Spanish capital "for the next seven seasons, until June 30, 2033".

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- 'Dream come true' -

"Moving to Real Madrid is a childhood dream come true for me," Diomande was quoted as saying in a Leipzig statement.

The young star said he was "incredibly grateful" to the German club, which "placed their trust in me and gave me the opportunity to prove myself at the highest level".

Madrid, who did not disclose the transfer fee, beat Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool to the signing of Diomande, who played at the World Cup with his country.

PSG pulled out of the running because of concerns over the size of the transfer fee, while Liverpool reportedly had a bid rejected in June.

Diomande spent one season in the German top flight with Leipzig following a switch from Spanish side Leganes in 2025.

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He was the Bundesliga young player of the season, netting 12 goals and laying on eight assists.

Diomande is Madrid's sixth signing this summer, following Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Espi.

Los Blancos have also been linked with a move for Manchester City and Spain midfield talisman Rodri.

But a Barcelona source told AFP on Thursday that Rodri had authorised the Catalan giants to begin talks with City about a potential transfer, although no move was guaranteed.

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