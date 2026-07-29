Realty Expo 2026 concludes with participation from investors in Delhi NCR

Bullmen Realty India concluded the two-day Realty Expo 2026 on 25th and 26th July at Radisson Blu, Sector 18, Noida, bringing together homebuyers, investors, and real estate enthusiasts to explore investment opportunities under one roof. The event witnessed participation from visitors seeking expert guidance and evaluating projects across emerging real estate destinations, with a focus on Dholera, Gujarat.

The Realty Expo 2026, hosted by Bullmen Realty India in Noida, attracted visitors interested in investment opportunities in Dholera and featured expert consultations, discussions on market trends, and the importance of informed decision-making in real estate investments. (Bullmen)

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Over the course of the expo, attendees engaged in one-on-one interactions with real estate professionals, gaining insights into market trends, infrastructure-led development, and long-term investment opportunities. The platform enabled prospective buyers to compare investment options, understand project offerings, and make informed decisions based on their financial goals.

One of the key highlights of the event was the growing interest in Dholera, India's first Greenfield Smart City. Visitors explored investment opportunities in the region while learning more about its planned infrastructure, industrial ecosystem, and long-term development roadmap. Discussions throughout the expo reflected interest among investors about emerging growth corridors and future-ready urban developments.

The expo also featured event-specific offers, expert consultations, and personalised guidance, helping attendees better understand the evolving real estate landscape and identify opportunities aligned with their investment objectives.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the successful conclusion of the event, representatives from Bullmen Realty India thanked all visitors, partners, and stakeholders for their participation and continued trust. The response reinforced the importance of creating platforms that connect investors with credible information and expert advice while enabling conversations around long-term wealth creation through real estate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the successful conclusion of the event, representatives from Bullmen Realty India thanked all visitors, partners, and stakeholders for their participation and continued trust. The response reinforced the importance of creating platforms that connect investors with credible information and expert advice while enabling conversations around long-term wealth creation through real estate. {{/usCountry}}

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With another edition of Realty Expo concluded, Bullmen Realty India said it remains committed to bringing investors closer to real estate opportunities through curated events that combine market insights, expert guidance, and access to premium projects.

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