Rebuilding What Was Once Lost: Vinmec’s Approach to Advanced Reconstruction

As incomes rise and expectations for sophisticated treatment grow, India’s outbound medical travel continues to increase by around 12% annually. Vinmec’s specialists addressed key themes including patient safety, care experience and innovation.

Within this expanding market ,Vinmec presents itself as a strong option for Indian patients. The hospital placed particular emphasis on complex orthopaedics during its participation at the International Dialogue on Healthcare (IDH) 2026 in India.

Attended by more than 3,000 healthcare professionals, doctors and industry leaders, this conference provided a platform for Vinmec to capture attention with its display of advanced medical technologies.

Precision Innovation in Reconstructive Surgery At IDH 2026, Vinmec shifted the focus from theory to practice, spotlighting advanced technology. Beyond the main sessions, the hospital presented milestone cases involving personalised, 3D-assisted procedures, illustrating the growing role of high-end technology in complex reconstructive surgery.

This strength is supported by Vinmec’s in-house 3D printing laboratory, where surgeons collaborate closely with biomedical engineers in a fully integrated workflow. By combining AI, advanced imaging analytics and intraoperative data, Vinmec teams can accelerate design processes, enhance anatomical accuracy and reduce surgical risks.

The impact of this approach is reflected in recent clinical milestones. In January 2026, doctors treated a patient who had lived with a severe elbow deformity for 27 years. Using in-house 3D modelling, the joint was reconstructed virtually, layer by layer, allowing for detailed preoperative simulation and the creation of a prosthesis tailored precisely to the patient’s bone defect.

A year earlier, the same technology enabled a customised 3D-printed total femoral replacement for a child with bone cancer.

Safety, Systems and Specialisation Behind these surgical advances lies a broader system designed to manage risk, standardise clinical pathways and sustain patient trust. At IDH 2026, Prof. Tran Trung Dung, CEO of Vinmec Healthcare System, emphasised that safety must be equitable, predictable and worthy of public confidence - particularly in rapidly expanding healthcare environments.

He described the system’s strategy as resting on three pillars: equity, ensuring consistent protection for all patients; technology, using AI and data to shift from reactive incident reporting to proactive risk prediction; and trust, fostering a culture in which clinical teams are encouraged to speak up and learn from error.

Building on that foundation, Dr. Phung Nam Lam, Deputy CEO for Clinical Excellence and Training, outlined what he termed the “engineering of safe innovation.” In this model, safety is embedded into technology adoption, clinical training and governance structures, ensuring that advanced tools such as 3D printing enhance precision without introducing variability.