...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Remarks by SP leaders spark recurring political row over religion, ideology

Controversies over statements on Hindu beliefs reignite debate on Samajwadi Party’s positioning.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 09:51 am IST
By Genesis
Advertisement

A series of controversial remarks by leaders associated with the Samajwadi Party has once again triggered a political debate over religion and the party’s ideological positioning, with opposition voices alleging a pattern while the party has, in some cases, taken corrective action.

The author explains how Samajwadi Party leaders have faced criticism over remarks related to religion in recent years.

The latest controversy involves SP leader Yadunandan Lal Verma from Hardoi, who allegedly made objectionable comments referencing Lord Ram and Kaushalya. Following the remarks, police registered a case, and the party expelled him, distancing itself from the statement.

This is not the first instance where statements by party leaders have drawn criticism. In 2023, former SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya stirred controversy with remarks questioning aspects of Hinduism and religious texts, leading to widespread backlash and political reactions across parties.

Similarly, comments attributed to individuals associated with the party, including Gagan Yadav during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Shivraj Singh Yadav on identity and religion, have also drawn criticism from political opponents and sections of the public.

Historical references have also resurfaced in the debate, particularly the 1990 police firing on kar sevaks in Ayodhya during the tenure of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. The incident remains a politically sensitive subject and is often cited in contemporary discourse around the party.

 
government news
Home / Genesis / Remarks by SP leaders spark recurring political row over religion, ideology
Home / Genesis / Remarks by SP leaders spark recurring political row over religion, ideology
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.