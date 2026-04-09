Remarks by SP leaders spark recurring political row over religion, ideology

A series of controversial remarks by leaders associated with the Samajwadi Party has once again triggered a political debate over religion and the party’s ideological positioning, with opposition voices alleging a pattern while the party has, in some cases, taken corrective action.

The author explains how Samajwadi Party leaders have faced criticism over remarks related to religion in recent years.

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The latest controversy involves SP leader Yadunandan Lal Verma from Hardoi, who allegedly made objectionable comments referencing Lord Ram and Kaushalya. Following the remarks, police registered a case, and the party expelled him, distancing itself from the statement.

This is not the first instance where statements by party leaders have drawn criticism. In 2023, former SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya stirred controversy with remarks questioning aspects of Hinduism and religious texts, leading to widespread backlash and political reactions across parties.

Similarly, comments attributed to individuals associated with the party, including Gagan Yadav during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Shivraj Singh Yadav on identity and religion, have also drawn criticism from political opponents and sections of the public.

Historical references have also resurfaced in the debate, particularly the 1990 police firing on kar sevaks in Ayodhya during the tenure of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. The incident remains a politically sensitive subject and is often cited in contemporary discourse around the party.

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{{^usCountry}} Political observers note that such controversies often feed into broader narratives around identity politics and electoral strategies in Uttar Pradesh. Critics argue that repeated remarks risk alienating sections of voters, while supporters maintain that individual statements should not define the party’s overall stance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Political observers note that such controversies often feed into broader narratives around identity politics and electoral strategies in Uttar Pradesh. Critics argue that repeated remarks risk alienating sections of voters, while supporters maintain that individual statements should not define the party’s overall stance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In recent years, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has sought to broaden the party’s appeal, including outreach to diverse social groups and visible participation in religious and cultural events. Party leaders have also emphasised development, governance, and social justice issues in their public messaging. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In recent years, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has sought to broaden the party’s appeal, including outreach to diverse social groups and visible participation in religious and cultural events. Party leaders have also emphasised development, governance, and social justice issues in their public messaging. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The SP has not issued a detailed response linking all past controversies but has, in specific cases, acted against individuals or clarified its position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP has not issued a detailed response linking all past controversies but has, in specific cases, acted against individuals or clarified its position. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Analysts say that as elections approach, such issues are likely to remain part of the political discourse, reflecting the intersection of religion, identity, and electoral strategy in Indian politics. Disclaimer: The views expressed are solely those of the author. The article is written by Dr. Ashish Pathak Assistant Professor in the Department of English at Banaras Hindu University. He writes on political and social issues in various newspapers and magazines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Analysts say that as elections approach, such issues are likely to remain part of the political discourse, reflecting the intersection of religion, identity, and electoral strategy in Indian politics. Disclaimer: The views expressed are solely those of the author. The article is written by Dr. Ashish Pathak Assistant Professor in the Department of English at Banaras Hindu University. He writes on political and social issues in various newspapers and magazines. {{/usCountry}}

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