LeBron James will lead the Lakers into the first-round of the NBA playoffs against the favored Houston Rockets in Los Angeles in what could be the final series of his storied 23-year career.

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Unless it isn't.

The Athletic reported Friday that James, 41, is considering retiring from the league he entered as an 18-year-old, citing anonymous team and league sources.

But, the report also said that James has plenty of other options, and factors such as family considerations will impact his eventual decision, too.

Those options include a last act with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Akron, Ohio, native began his career and later won an NBA title during a second stint; a move to the Golden State Warriors, where The Athletic reported ownership is interested in pairing James with Stephen Curry, one of the brightest stars of their generation; or staying with the Lakers, who can offer the easiest path to a great payday and are the only team that can afford him the chance to be teammates with his eldest son, Bronny James.

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{{^usCountry}} On the side of retirement: James has played the most games in NBA history and the most minutes and has put a lot of miles on his legs; remaining in Los Angeles, which his family has called home full-time since 2018; and flexibility to pursue other projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the side of retirement: James has played the most games in NBA history and the most minutes and has put a lot of miles on his legs; remaining in Los Angeles, which his family has called home full-time since 2018; and flexibility to pursue other projects. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Proximity to home also makes the Los Angeles Clippers a long-shot landing spot for James, The Athletic reported. And the fact that he's still playing at a high level could entice him to return, especially since he isn't being asked the carry the load anymore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Proximity to home also makes the Los Angeles Clippers a long-shot landing spot for James, The Athletic reported. And the fact that he's still playing at a high level could entice him to return, especially since he isn't being asked the carry the load anymore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Luka Doncic emerged as the first scoring option and Austin Reaves the second this season, but both are injured and not expected to play in the first round for the No. 4 seed Lakers against the No. 5 seed Houston Rockets. That has put the burden back on James, at least for now. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Luka Doncic emerged as the first scoring option and Austin Reaves the second this season, but both are injured and not expected to play in the first round for the No. 4 seed Lakers against the No. 5 seed Houston Rockets. That has put the burden back on James, at least for now. {{/usCountry}}

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And he showed this season he remains capable of shouldering the burden.

James' season started late because of sciatica pain but he still has played in 60 games and put up strong numbers staggering ones when remembering he is 41: 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 33.2 minutes per game. He is a four-time league MVP and a 22-time All-Star.

On the season, the Lakers are 39-21 with James in the lineup. He has 17 double-doubles and three triple-doubles.

James said in February at the All-Star Weekend festivities that he hadn't made up his mind about returning to the NBA or retiring.

"When I know, you guys will know," he said, per The Athletic. "I don't know. I have no idea. I just want to live. That's all."

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