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Report: Retirement an option on table for Lakers' LeBron James

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Published on: Apr 18, 2026 12:16 am IST
Reuters |
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LeBron James will lead the Lakers into the first-round of the NBA playoffs against the favored Houston Rockets in Los Angeles in what could be the final series of his storied 23-year career.

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Unless it isn't.

The Athletic reported Friday that James, 41, is considering retiring from the league he entered as an 18-year-old, citing anonymous team and league sources.

But, the report also said that James has plenty of other options, and factors such as family considerations will impact his eventual decision, too.

Those options include a last act with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Akron, Ohio, native began his career and later won an NBA title during a second stint; a move to the Golden State Warriors, where The Athletic reported ownership is interested in pairing James with Stephen Curry, one of the brightest stars of their generation; or staying with the Lakers, who can offer the easiest path to a great payday and are the only team that can afford him the chance to be teammates with his eldest son, Bronny James.

And he showed this season he remains capable of shouldering the burden.

James' season started late because of sciatica pain but he still has played in 60 games and put up strong numbers staggering ones when remembering he is 41: 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 33.2 minutes per game. He is a four-time league MVP and a 22-time All-Star.

On the season, the Lakers are 39-21 with James in the lineup. He has 17 double-doubles and three triple-doubles.

James said in February at the All-Star Weekend festivities that he hadn't made up his mind about returning to the NBA or retiring.

"When I know, you guys will know," he said, per The Athletic. "I don't know. I have no idea. I just want to live. That's all."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Genesis / Report: Retirement an option on table for Lakers' LeBron James
Home / Genesis / Report: Retirement an option on table for Lakers' LeBron James
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