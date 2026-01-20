Reports: Anthony Weaver gets 2nd interviews with Ravens, Steeler

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have a candidate in common as they narrow their searches to replace longtime head coaches. HT Image

Current Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is being brought in for second interviews with both teams later this week, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Weaver, 45, has attracted attention from several suitors during this coaching cycle and will meet with Baltimore on Tuesday and Pittsburgh on Friday, per the reports.

The Steelers also requested to meet with current Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores for a second time later this week.

In his second season as defensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2025, Weaver's defense allowed 348.8 yards per game , 24.4 points per game and forced 20 turnovers .

Weaver was a position coach on that side of the line with the New York Jets , Buffalo Bills , Cleveland Browns , Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens , including a stint as Houston's DC in 2020.

As a player, Weaver was selected by the Ravens in the second round of the 2002 draft and played defensive end in Baltimore for four seasons. He registered 15.5 sacks across 103 games for the Ravens and Texans.

Flores, 44, was 24-25 as head coach of the Dolphins from 2019-21. Since then, he has served as a defensive assistant coach for the Steelers and as the defensive coordinator for the Vikings since 2023.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.