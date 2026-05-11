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Sailing-Australia win Bermuda SailGP to extend championship lead

SAILING-SAILGP/:Sailing-Australia win Bermuda SailGP to extend championship lead

Published on: May 11, 2026 12:40 am IST
Reuters |
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May 10 - Australia's Bonds Flying Roos won the Bermuda SailGP event on Sunday, beating Spain's Los Gallos and Germany by Deutsche Bank in the winner-takes-all final to claim their third victory of the 2026 SailGP season.

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The Australian team, led by Tom Slingsby, controlled the final on the Great Sound after reaching the decider with a race to spare.

They had stretched their lead to 14 seconds by the penultimate leg and held firm in light, patchy conditions to secure a second consecutive event win following their triumph in Rio de Janeiro.

The victory lifted Australia to 45 points at the top of the overall championship standings after five rounds. Defending champions Britain are second on 35 points, with Spain third on 34 after their runner-up finish in Bermuda.

Earlier, Spain made a flying start to Sunday's racing, winning Race Five from start to finish.

The victory was Diego Botin's 20th career SailGP race win. Australia finished second despite being penalised for sailing out of bounds, while France placed third with stand-in wing trimmer David Gilmour onboard.

 
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Home / Genesis / Sailing-Australia win Bermuda SailGP to extend championship lead
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