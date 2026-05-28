...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Satou Sabally hopes to play when the Liberty host her former team, the Mercury

Satou Sabally hopes to play when the Liberty host her former team, the Mercury

Published on: May 28, 2026 12:19 am IST
AP |
Advertisement

NEW YORK — Satou Sabally hopes to play against her former team the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night when her new franchise, the New York Liberty, host them.

HT Image

Sabally had to leave Monday's loss to Portland in the first quarter because she was feeling ill. She didn't return after playing four minutes. She said after shootaround Wednesday that she hoped to play that night.

Sabally may have been the biggest name to move this offseason, coming to New York as a free agent. She said parting with Phoenix was somewhat mutual, saying that she was more focused on “where I wanted to be next. In an environment that encourages me and believes in me. I had to do that for my own protection also.”

She also said she knew the Mercury “wanted to keep their options open. We had respectful conversations.”

Sabally played in Phoenix for one season and helped the Mercury reach the WNBA Finals, including in a playoff series victory over New York in the first round. She exited the Finals when she suffered a concussion in Game 3.

The Liberty are sitting at 3-4, having lost three straight at home, their longest skid since 2022.

WNBA: /hub/wnba-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Genesis / Satou Sabally hopes to play when the Liberty host her former team, the Mercury
Home / Genesis / Satou Sabally hopes to play when the Liberty host her former team, the Mercury
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.