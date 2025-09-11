Scheffler has dual goal in first US PGA Tour start in Napa

World number one Scottie Scheffler is eyeing his sixth title of the season as he tees it up in the US PGA Tour Procore Championship with the Ryder Cup on his mind. HT Image

Scheffler is among 10 US Ryder Cup players entered this week in Napa, California, where the field for the Fall event more usually features golfers jockeying to improve or secure their Tour status for the following year.

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is using the week to build team chemistry ahead of the biennial match play showdown with Europe later this month.

It's what drew Scheffler to the event for the first time, but now that he's here the top-ranked American says that amid the Ryder Cup buzz this week's title is his immediate priority.

"I'm present. I'm ready to play this week. I didn't show up to Napa to talk about the Ryder Cup for four days," Scheffler said. "I'm here to play a golf tournament."

That said, Scheffler acknowledged that he's always preparing and practicing with big events like major championships and the Ryder Cup in the back of his mind.

His five titles this season include two majors, at the PGA Championship and the Open Championship.

With a victory this week he could add a first title in California to his resume.

While that's at the forefront, Scheffler acknowledged that in targeting this particular tournament early in the year it was with an eye to staying competition-sharp with the Ryder Cup coming.

Two years ago, only two US Ryder Cup team members played in Napa, and a couple of weeks later the Americans got off to a slow start on the way to a loss to Europe in Rome.

"Basically, the conclusion that we came to was it would be nice to have some competition going into the Ryder Cup," Scheffler said.

"And it would be unusual for me to have four or five weeks off before the Masters or the US Open or something like that, so there's no reason that I should be doing that going into the Ryder Cup.

"I'm always focused on my preparation, that's most important to me. So in order to stay sharp you can practice and do all you can at home, but there's something different about playing competition, getting ready for a tournament and I think this will be good prep."

