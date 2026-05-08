Securing the Silver Years Atal Pension Yojana and its Transformative Journey (2015–2026)

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), the Government of India's flagship guaranteed-pension scheme, has shown tremendous progress from its evolution in May 2015 to a present scale of 8.96 crore gross enrolments as of 31 March 2026. The progress highlights the acceleration in enrolments, gender-inclusive growth, assets under management expansion to ₹51,416 crore, multi-channel distribution through banking networks, geographic penetration, and promotional activities and efforts being made by PFRDA to take APY to every possible eligible subscriber in the remotest corners of the country. With it’s unique triple benefit, the APY stands today as one of the most successful mass-pension programmes.

The Demographic Imperative: Why Old-Age Security Matters

Atal Pension Yojana aims to support old-age security by encouraging regular savings and providing guaranteed pension benefits to eligible subscribers.

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India is approaching an important demographic shift, with the population aged 60 and above expected to reach nearly 20% by 2050. Traditionally, old-age support in India has depended on family, community networks, informal savings and agricultural landholdings. However, many individuals, especially the poor, under-privileged and workers in construction, domestic service, street vending, gig platforms and small-scale trades, have remained outside formal pension systems.

Addressing this gap became a national priority. It was in this context that the Atal Pension Yojana, launched in 2015, was conceived as a structured pension solution for informal and low-income workers. A defined-benefit scheme backed by a sovereign guarantee and accessible through banks was seen as a practical way to reach those outside the formal pension net.

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{{^usCountry}} The scheme was designed to be simple, affordable and predictable. It also needed to be inclusive, available to men, women and transgender individuals, and flexible enough for people with irregular income patterns. The Launch of APY: Design and Benefits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scheme was designed to be simple, affordable and predictable. It also needed to be inclusive, available to men, women and transgender individuals, and flexible enough for people with irregular income patterns. The Launch of APY: Design and Benefits {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Atal Pension Yojana was launched on 9 May 2015 by the Government of India and is administered by PFRDA under the National Pension System. It is a universal social security system for all Indians, especially the poor, under-privileged and workers in the unorganised sector. The scheme is open to citizens aged 18–40 with a bank or post-office account. From 1 October 2022, any citizen who is or has been an income-tax payer is not eligible to join. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Atal Pension Yojana was launched on 9 May 2015 by the Government of India and is administered by PFRDA under the National Pension System. It is a universal social security system for all Indians, especially the poor, under-privileged and workers in the unorganised sector. The scheme is open to citizens aged 18–40 with a bank or post-office account. From 1 October 2022, any citizen who is or has been an income-tax payer is not eligible to join. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} APY offers a triple benefit: pension for the subscriber, continuation of pension for the spouse, and return of corpus to the nominee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} APY offers a triple benefit: pension for the subscriber, continuation of pension for the spouse, and return of corpus to the nominee. {{/usCountry}}

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# Benefit Description 1 Guaranteed Pension to Subscriber Lifelong government-guaranteed pension of Rs. 1000 per month or Rs. 2000 per month or Rs. 3000 per month or Rs. 4000 per month or Rs. 5000 per month, after the age of 60 years until death. 2 Guaranteed Pension to Spouse On the subscriber's death, the same pension continues for the lifetime of the surviving spouse without any reduction. 3 Return of Corpus to Nominee After the death of both subscriber and spouse, the accumulated pension corpus (as at age 60) is returned to the registered nominee. Table 1: The Triple-Benefit Structure of the Atal Pension Yojana.

The scheme also provides an auto-debit facility. Subscribers can upgrade or downgrade their pension slab and change their contribution frequency to monthly, quarterly or half-yearly, depending on their income circumstances.

A Decade of Growth and Trust

APY’s growth has been significant. Gross enrolments have increased from 24.85 lakh in FY16 to 8.96 crore in FY26. In FY26 alone, 1.35 crore new subscribers were added, the highest annual addition so far. This growth reflects both awareness efforts and rising trust in the scheme.

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Figure 1: Cumulative gross enrolments have grown 36-fold since 2016. Source: PFRDA.

Figure 1: Cumulative gross enrolments have grown 36-fold since 2016. Source: PFRDA.

Efforts and Strategies to Ensure Reach and Inclusion

Distribution: APY’s reach has been supported by the banking ecosystem. Public sector banks and Regional Rural Banks continue to account for a major share of enrolments, while private banks, small finance banks, co-operative banks and the Department of Posts are also expanding outreach. Efforts have also been made to activate urban branches, given the migration of workers to cities.

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Financial inclusion and awareness: Awareness has played an important role in improving pension coverage. Every year, PFRDA conducts outreach programmes with the support of SLBCs, LDMs and banks. In FY 2025–26, 32 APY outreach programmes and 20 dedicated APY campaigns were conducted.

These programmes explain the need for pension in simple language, including how small regular savings can reduce the need for a large lump-sum amount later in life. The network of Financial Literacy Centres of banks has also been used to reach more areas.

Inclusivity: APY has shown strong inclusive growth. Women accounted for 55.10% of total enrolments in FY 2025–26, while transgender subscribers stood at 25,920 since inception. From FY 2023–24, special efforts were made to increase women’s participation, and that year marked the first time women’s enrolments exceeded men’s.

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This reflects progress toward gender parity in financial security. Greater participation of women in pension planning can also support household-level financial stability and long-term savings behaviour.

Geographical reach: APY is available across all States, Union Territories and districts. Banks, SLBCs and LDMs have played an important role in expanding the scheme. The top 10 states by population account for nearly 73% of total enrolments, indicating alignment with target populations. North-Eastern and Southern states have also shown consistent growth over the years.

Targeting strategies: The expansion of APY has been supported by focused approaches, including the “One Account Per Branch Per Day” strategy, group enrolments through Self-Help Groups, Farmer Producer Organisations and Kisan Credit Card holders, and outreach to beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI, Mudra Loan, PM-Vishwakarma, PMJDY, PMSBY and PMJJY.

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Urban branches have also been encouraged to cover shops, showrooms and their employees, construction workers, domestic staff, street vendors, gig workers, SMEs, traders and associated employees.

Other Driving Efforts for Growth

Regular engagement with banks, SLBCs and LDMs has helped sustain enrolment momentum. Training programmes have been conducted for banking officials, self-help groups and banking correspondents, along with awareness programmes for subscribers and bankers. In addition, 21 campaigns with different frequencies were conducted for APY-SP officials, SLBC/UTLBCs, LDMs and State Coordinators.

The scheme has also been promoted through radio jingles in various languages through Prasar Bharati, APY flyers in all 22 scheduled languages of the Constitution, creatives, TVCs, AI videos and mass-media campaigns across TV, radio, print and social media in Hindi, English and regional languages.

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Digital initiatives such as e-APY, the APY Mobile App, SMS alerts on contribution credits and fund value, and a dedicated call centre have further strengthened subscriber access and engagement.

Subscriber Choice and Persistency

The ₹1,000 pension slab remains the most preferred option, chosen by 87% of total subscribers. This reflects affordability for low-income households and also indicates that the scheme is reaching the poorest sections. At the same time, efforts are being made to encourage subscribers to upgrade to higher pension slabs as their incomes improve.

The ₹5,000 pension slab is the second most preferred option, showing that higher slabs are gradually gaining traction. Persistency, measured by regular contribution by subscribers, stands at around 50%. Even after the addition of more than 3.75 crore new subscribers in the last three years, persistency has remained nearly constant. Higher persistency has been observed among ₹5,000 slab subscribers, with women also showing stronger contribution discipline.

Success of the Scheme: Measured in Terms of Assets Under Management

APY’s financial scale has grown along with enrolments. Assets under management increased from approximately ₹20,000 crore in FY22 to ₹51,416 crore by 31 March 2026, more than doubling in four years.

The visibility of cumulative savings under APY is helping new enrolments and supporting persistency. The APY Gap Fund has an AUM of ₹1,457 crore, showing that the government is actively contributing to liabilities that may arise from future guaranteed pension commitments.

Other Goals Achieved Through Pension

Through APY, a social security net is being created for citizens, especially vulnerable sections of society. The scheme is also helping build acceptance of long-term financial products such as pension, encouraging regular savings, and supporting the financial status of families.

Conclusion

Over a decade, the Atal Pension Yojana has grown from a promising initiative into an important part of India’s social-security architecture. Its recent performance, marked by a record 135.14 lakh new enrolments in FY26, cumulative reach of 8.96 crore gross subscribers, majority-female new additions, AUM of ₹51,416 crore as on 31 March 2026, and active participation of stakeholders, especially banks, positions it as one of the country’s successful guaranteed-pension programmes.

As India approaches a demographic inflection point, APY offers a working answer to the question of old-age security for citizens and a model for countries with large informal workforces. Its continuing evolution strengthens public confidence and prepares India for the silver years ahead.

“APY ka Saath hai to Jeevan ka Suraksha Kavach Saath hai”

Data References

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. (2024). World Population Prospects: Ageing Trends in South Asia.

By: Pravesh Kumar, CGM, PFRDA

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the publication.

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