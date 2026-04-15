A two-day health camp organised at Rajindra Gymkhana and Mahindra Club (RGMC) in Patiala saw participation from over 500 people, as the Punjab government stepped up efforts to expand enrolment under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana.

Members and staff register for Sehat cards at a two-day health camp held at Rajindra Gymkhana and Mahindra Club in Patiala.

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Held on April 11 and 12, the camp focused on preventive healthcare awareness and on-the-spot registration for Sehat cards, which provide cashless treatment cover of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually. Members, their families and club staff took part in the initiative, with many opting to enrol after learning about the scheme’s benefits.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said the government is working towards universal coverage under the scheme. “Health cards are essential for all. As Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann emphasises, health comes first. Illness does not differentiate between a VIP and a common person,” he said, adding that registrations have increased from 34 lakh to 40 lakh, with a target of covering every citizen.

Officials said more than 35 lakh Sehat cards have already been issued across Punjab, with nearly 50,000 new registrations taking place daily, indicating growing public trust in the programme.

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{{^usCountry}} PRTC chairman Harpal Juneja, who is also a member of RGMC, said the camp saw participation from a cross-section of society, including professionals, public representatives and staff. Club director Rahul Mehta noted that the response from members and employees was “encouraging”, with many registering along with their families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PRTC chairman Harpal Juneja, who is also a member of RGMC, said the camp saw participation from a cross-section of society, including professionals, public representatives and staff. Club director Rahul Mehta noted that the response from members and employees was “encouraging”, with many registering along with their families. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The government has been organising similar camps across the state at community locations such as gurudwaras, panchayat ghars, temples and community centres to improve accessibility and awareness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has been organising similar camps across the state at community locations such as gurudwaras, panchayat ghars, temples and community centres to improve accessibility and awareness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials added that the initiative aims to strengthen preventive healthcare while ensuring financial protection during medical emergencies through a simplified registration process and doorstep delivery of Sehat cards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials added that the initiative aims to strengthen preventive healthcare while ensuring financial protection during medical emergencies through a simplified registration process and doorstep delivery of Sehat cards. {{/usCountry}}

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