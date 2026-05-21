Shambhunath Group of Institutions: Empowering future careers through education, healthcare and innovation

In the rapidly evolving landscape of higher education, institutions that combine academic excellence with practical industry exposure are emerging as the preferred destinations for students. Located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Shambhunath Group of Institutions has steadily built its reputation as a multidisciplinary educational ecosystem focused on professional learning, healthcare integration and value-based development. Shambhunath Group of Institutions in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, offers multidisciplinary programs integrating education with healthcare. (Shambhunath Group of Institutions)

Established with the vision of creating socially responsible and career-ready professionals, the institution today offers programmes across engineering, management, pharmacy, law, nursing, education and allied healthcare sciences.

A vision rooted in social development and educational excellence Shambhunath Group of Institutions operates under the aegis of UTTHAN – Centre for Sustainable Development & Poverty Alleviation, a registered society committed to social upliftment through education, healthcare, environment and welfare initiatives across multiple states.

The foundation of the institution was laid by Late Dr. D.N. Tewari, a respected educationist and former IFS officer known for his contribution towards educational and developmental initiatives. What began as a single engineering institution more than two decades ago, has today transformed into a diversified educational group under the guidance of Dr. K.K. Tewari.

The institution’s vision emphasizes social equality, professional excellence and holistic development through accessible and quality education.

A multi-disciplinary educational ecosystem Since the establishment of Shambhunath Institute of Engineering & Technology (SIET) in 2004, the group has expanded and now includes multiple institutions catering to diverse professional domains.

Institutions under the Shambhunath Group include:

• Shambhunath Institute of Engineering & Technology (SIET)

• Shambhunath Institute of Pharmacy (SIP)

• Shambhunath Institute of Management (SIM)

• Shambhunath College of Education (SCE)

• Shambhunath Institute of Law (SIL)

• Utthan Shambhunath Research Institute of Medical Sciences & Hospital

• Shambhunath Research Institute of Medical Sciences & Hospital (Nursing College)

Spread across acampus in Jhalwa, Prayagraj, the institutions are located near IIIT Allahabad with seamless connectivity to the city, railway station and airport.

Industry-oriented programmes designed for modern careers The institution offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes aligned with current industry and healthcare sector requirements.

Engineering & Technology • B.Tech

• M.Tech

Pharmacy • D.Pharm

• B.Pharm

• M.Pharm

• Pharm. D

Management & Computer Applications • MBA

• BBA

• MCA

Law • BA LLB

Nursing & Health Sciences • ANM

• GNM

• B.Sc Nursing

The academic structure focuses on theoretical learning, as well as skill development, practical training, communication enhancement and employability readiness.