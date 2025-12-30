As a parent, your child’s dreams are your priority. At the same time, rising education costs in India make early financial planning important. Planning early can help you secure the funds needed for higher education or other long-term goals. While traditional savings help, parents often look for options that combine financial protection with long-term planning. Should Parents Select Bajaj Life's ULIPs for Their Child's Future?

Unit-linked insurance Plans (ULIPs) are life insurance products that provide life cover along with a market-linked investment component. These plans can help parents accumulate funds for key milestones, such as college fees, while ensuring financial protection, subject to policy terms and market performance. Let's explore how Bajaj Life Insurance's ULIP can support your financial protection strategy.

Understanding ULIPs (Unit Linked Insurance Plans)

A Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) is a unique life insurance product that combines financial protection with market-linked fund growth. A portion of your premium provides life cover, ensuring your nominee receives a death benefit if the life assured passes away during the policy term. The remaining portion is invested in funds, equity, debt, or a mix, based on your risk preference.

Unit-Linked Insurance Products do not allow withdrawals during the first five years of the policy.The policyholder will not be able to surrender or withdraw the monies allocated to Unit Linked Insurance Products, in whole or in part, until the end of the fifth year.

Note: In this policy, the investment risk in the investment portfolio is borne by the policyholder.

Key Features of Bajaj Life Insurance ULIPs

Bajaj Life ULIP Investment Plans come with specific features that give you flexibility in your financial planning. Understanding these features can help you decide if they align with your protection needs.

Flexible Fund Options:

You are not stuck with a single fund option. Bajaj Life Insurance offers different types of funds based on your risk appetite.

Equity Funds: Higher growth potential but higher risk.

Debt Funds: Lower risk, more stable returns.

Balanced Funds: Mix of equity and debt to balance growth and risk.

Fund Switching: You can switch between funds to manage risk or respond to market changes, as per policy rules. Return of Mortality Charges (ROMC): Some ULIPs add back mortality charges to your fund value at the end of the policy term, provided coverage is maintained. Top-Up Premiums: You can invest extra funds into your existing plan without buying a new policy.

Why Parents Choose Bajaj Life ULIPs for Children?

Planning for a child involves looking 10 or 20 years ahead. Here is why parents often choose an ULIP investment for a child's future.

Financial Protection:

Life cover ensures the family has adequate financial support if the life assured passes away. Some child-focused ULIPs also offer a Waiver of Premium, keeping the policy active without further payments.

Long-Term Planning:

ULIPs encourage disciplined savings and long-term growth, helping parents prepare for education or other future expenses.

Tax Benefits:

Section 80C: Premiums may be eligible for deductions up to ₹ 1.5 lakh per year, if you have opted for the old tax regime.

Section 10(10D): Death benefits are generally tax-exempt. Maturity proceeds may be tax-free under conditions applicable to policies issued after February 1, 2021.

Note: For policies issued after Feb 1, 2021, maturity proceeds are tax-exempt only if the aggregate annual premium for all ULIPs is up to ₹2.5 Lakh.

Factors to Consider Before Selecting a Plan

While ULIPs offer many advantages, they might not be the right fit for everyone. You should weigh a few factors before committing.

Risk Tolerance: Because a portion of your premiums is invested in the market, the maturity benefits are not guaranteed. If you choose equity funds, the value of your units will fluctuate with the market.

Planning Horizon: ULIPs work best over a long period. The potential power of compounding needs time. It is suited for goals that are at least 10 years away.

Financial Protection Goals: Be clear about why you are seeking coverage. Is it for your child's 18th birthday? This helps you choose the right balance between equity and debt funds.

How to Apply for Bajaj Life Insurance ULIPs?

Assess Your Needs: Use online calculators to estimate the corpus required for your child’s education. Select a Plan: Select a plan that offers the fund options and policy term you require. Fill the Proposal Form: Provide your personal details, health history, and nominee information. Pay Premium: Make the first premium payment online to initiate the policy.

Conclusion

Securing a financial foundation for your child is one of the most important decisions you will make. A child insurance plan offers a structured way to accumulate a corpus while ensuring your family stays protected. Bajaj Life ULIP Investment Plans provide flexibility and fund choices, making them a competitive option for long-term planning.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

