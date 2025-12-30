Shramev Jayate Conference Focuses on Employer Responsibility Under New Labour Codes

The Indian Council of Industrial Management (ICIM) hosted the national conference “Shramev Jayate – New Labour Codes Seminar” at a hotel in Sector 18, Noida, under the leadership of Chairman Satendra Singh and Director Anshuman Singh. The conference brought together industry leaders, HR heads, legal experts, compliance officers, and policy professionals to discuss the impact, direction, and implementation roadmap of India’s new labour reforms. The ICIM conference highlighted the importance of the New Labour Codes in ensuring worker welfare and industry compliance.

The event began with the ceremonial lamp lighting by Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Hon’ble MP, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Dr. M.K. Shanmuga Sundaram, Principal Secretary (Labour), Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Shanmuga Sundaram emphasised that the core vision behind the new Labour Codes is to ensure timely wages, social security, workplace safety, and welfare facilities for every employee. He stressed that the responsibility for ensuring compliance and employee well-being rests primarily with industry owners and employers.

He stated, “Protecting workers’ interests and ensuring their inclusion under ESI, Provident Fund, and Social Security is non-negotiable. The New Labour Codes demand strict transparency, documentation, and accountability from employers.”

Discussions on the practical implementation of new labour laws during a technical session at the Shramev Jayate seminar.

Dr. Sundaram further highlighted that the government is steadily moving towards simplified labour laws, integrated licensing systems, and faster approval mechanisms, which will ease operations for industries while ensuring better protection for workers.

A Gathering of Over 250 Industry Representatives

The national conference witnessed participation from more than 250 delegates from Delhi–NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and several other states. The gathering included industry owners, HR directors, compliance professionals, and labour law advisors.

Senior officials and organisers exchange greetings during the Shramev Jayate – New Labour Codes Seminar organised by the Indian Council of Industrial Management (ICIM) in Noida.

Distinguished government officers who graced the occasion included:

• Rakesh Dwivedi, DLC Noida

• Brijesh Singh, DDF Noida

• Anurag Mishra, DLC Ghaziabad

• Alok Singh, DDF Ghaziabad

• Ravindra Singh, DDF Meerut

• Pankaj Rana, DLC, Uttar Pradesh Social Security Board

Their presence supported dialogue between regulatory authorities and the industrial community.

In-depth Technical Sessions on All Four Labour Codes

Legal experts delivered sessions on the practical and technical aspects of the New Labour Codes:

• Adv. Sudhir Kumar Gupta – Social Security Code & OHS Code

• Adv. Govindraju N.S. – Wage Code 2019 and the 50% CTC wage structure

• Adv. Yajat Kumar – Industrial Relations Code 2020 and dispute resolution mechanisms

They explained how the new legal framework will impact payroll structures, employer liabilities, industrial relations, documentation requirements, and overall compliance strategies. The sessions focused on how the new Codes strengthen workers’ rights while simplifying compliance for industries.

ICIM Chairman Satendra Singh’s Address: “The New Codes Restore Dignity and Security to Every Worker”

A session in progress at the Shramev Jayate conference, focusing on employer responsibility and labour compliance under India’s new labour codes.

In his presidential remarks, ICIM Chairman Satendra Singh stated:

“The New Labour Codes are not just reforms—they represent India’s commitment to dignity, safety, and equitable treatment for every worker. ICIM aims to guide industries so that every employee receives rightful benefits, timely wages, and assured social security.”

He reaffirmed ICIM’s mission to conduct nationwide awareness drives, capacity-building programmes, and professional compliance support to ensure that industries transition smoothly to the new legal framework without confusion.

Government’s Priority: Transparency and Compliance

Dr. Shanmuga Sundaram also underscored the government’s commitment to creating an employer-friendly compliance system through:

• Single-window clearances

• Online licensing and digital approvals

• Reduced and rationalised inspections

• Transparent, paperless compliance

He assured that the focus of the new regime is to support industries, not burden them, while maintaining labour welfare standards.

Key Takeaways for Participants

Delegates gained insights on:

• Changes in wage structure under the 50% CTC rule

• ESI/PF applicability and employee coverage

• Compliance timelines and documentation requirements

• Employer liability under each Code

• Case study–based interpretation of legal provisions

• Strengthened industry–government coordination

Participants expressed that the seminar improved their understanding and will help them implement the Codes within their organisations.

A Collaborative Effort for the Conference

The event was organised with the support of LegalIPL and Utthan Samiti, whose teams played an instrumental role in planning, coordination, and execution.

ICIM’s Commitment Ahead

ICIM reiterated its commitment to supporting industries across India through:

• Regular awareness seminars

• Social security and labour compliance training

• Legal and regulatory consultation

• Capacity-building workshops

• Policy interpretation sessions

With this conference, ICIM aims to ensure that the New Labour Codes become a transformative tool for both industries and India’s workforce, shaping a fair, structured, and progressive labour ecosystem for the future."

