Singhast 2028 works must be completed by Diwali 2027, says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed officials to complete all works related to Singhast 2028 by Diwali 2027, setting a firm deadline for infrastructure and administrative preparedness for the mega religious event.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav chairs a cabinet committee meeting on Singhast 2028 preparations in Bhopal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chairing the fifth baithak of the ministerial committee on Tuesday, the chief minister emphasised timely execution, quality control and adequate staffing to ensure smooth aayojan of the Kumbh-like gathering in Ujjain.

The committee approved 22 projects worth ₹2,923.84 crore, covering road widening, new construction and civic infrastructure upgrades across the shahar and surrounding areas.

Yadav said sufficient officers and staff must be deployed immediately and trained intensively for various responsibilities related to the aayojan. He also called for third-party audits to ensure quality and financial transparency in all projects.

A key focus area is improving accessibility for pilgrims. The chief minister directed that roads be developed to enhance connectivity not only to Mahakal Lok but also to other pramukh dharmik sthal in the city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} To manage the expected influx of shraddhalu, the government plans to develop homestays, parking and public facilities within a 100-km radius of Ujjain. Yadav also stressed the need for greater community participation and involvement of local institutions in the aayojan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To manage the expected influx of shraddhalu, the government plans to develop homestays, parking and public facilities within a 100-km radius of Ujjain. Yadav also stressed the need for greater community participation and involvement of local institutions in the aayojan. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Among the approved works are multiple road-widening and cement-concrete road projects, construction of new pul and underpasses, and development of riverfront infrastructure along the Kshipra River. A dedicated pedestrian bridge for pilgrims over the river has also been proposed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the approved works are multiple road-widening and cement-concrete road projects, construction of new pul and underpasses, and development of riverfront infrastructure along the Kshipra River. A dedicated pedestrian bridge for pilgrims over the river has also been proposed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The committee also cleared the construction of an Integrated Command and Control Centre at a cost of ₹139.14 crore. The facility will enable real-time monitoring of the mela using CCTV, drones and data analytics, along with AI-based crowd management systems and mobile app integration for route and facility information. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee also cleared the construction of an Integrated Command and Control Centre at a cost of ₹139.14 crore. The facility will enable real-time monitoring of the mela using CCTV, drones and data analytics, along with AI-based crowd management systems and mobile app integration for route and facility information. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Additional approvals include a multi-modal transit hub, skywalk connectivity between transport points and the railway station, and permanent infrastructure in the mela area such as roads, drainage, water supply, street lighting and sanitation systems.

Officials said the infrastructure is being designed for long-term use so that it continues to serve the city beyond the Singhast event.

government news See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON