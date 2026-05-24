Slumping Cubs call up slugger Kevin Alcantara, leave 4-time Gold Glover Ian Happ out of lineup

CHICAGO — The scuffling Chicago Cubs recalled outfielder Kevin Alcántara from Triple-A Iowa before their game Saturday against Houston and designated infielder Nicky Lopez for assignment.

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Slumping four-time Gold Glove left fielder Ian Happ was out of the lineup, replaced by Michael Conforto as Chicago tried to end a six-game losing streak. The Cubs are 2-10 following a 20-3 run that included two separate 10-game win streaks and had propelled them to 27-12, the best record in the majors on May 8.

The 23-year-old Alcántara was batting .242 with 15 home runs and 32 RBIs and a .906 OPS in 41 games with Iowa. His 15 homers were tied for the most by a Triple-A player entering Saturday. Alcántara has played in 13 games with the Cubs during call-ups over the past two seasons and has a .238 average with one RBI in 22 plate appearances.

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{{^usCountry}} The Cubs acquired Lopez from Colorado on April 23. He went 0-for-5 in four games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cubs acquired Lopez from Colorado on April 23. He went 0-for-5 in four games. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Cubs have scored 18 runs during their six-game slide and Happ, in his 10th season, has struggled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cubs have scored 18 runs during their six-game slide and Happ, in his 10th season, has struggled. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The switch-hitting 31-year-old has only one hit and two walks in his past six games, while striking out 14 times in 26 plate appearances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The switch-hitting 31-year-old has only one hit and two walks in his past six games, while striking out 14 times in 26 plate appearances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I think the thing from yesterday is we just need to give Ian a break,” manager Craig Counsell said. "And look, we've got a lot of guys not hitting. That's kind of why we're in the middle of this right? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think the thing from yesterday is we just need to give Ian a break,” manager Craig Counsell said. "And look, we've got a lot of guys not hitting. That's kind of why we're in the middle of this right? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “But I think Ian's feeling it the most and so he's the guy we're giving a break to.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But I think Ian's feeling it the most and so he's the guy we're giving a break to.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Counsell said Alcántara figures to see playing time as he shakes up his club. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Counsell said Alcántara figures to see playing time as he shakes up his club. {{/usCountry}}

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“Kevin's on the roster,” Counsell said. “You know there are spots to get him in there.”

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