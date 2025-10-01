Soccer-Atalanta come from behind to beat Club Brugge

BERGAMO, Italy, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Atalanta came from behind to beat Belgium’s Club Brugge 2-1 at home in the Champions League on Tuesday with Mario Pasalic netting the winner after earning the penalty that led to the equaliser. HT Image

The Croatia international, in his eighth season at the Serie A club, headed home in the 87th minute from a corner to win the game for the hosts, who were trailing with 16 minutes remaining.

Christos Tzolis’ first-half strike gave the visitors the lead, but a penalty tucked away by Lazar Samardzic in the 74th minute brought Atalanta back into the game.

The win gave the Italian outfit their first points of the campaign after they lost 4-0 to holders Paris St Germain in their opening league-stage fixture in mid-September, while Brugge already had three points after beating Monaco 4-1 at home.

Brugge were first on the score sheet when an error from Marten de Roon allowed Carlos Forbs to tee up Tzolis, who jinked left and then right before firing home a curling effort in the 38th minute.

Atalanta won a penalty when goalkeeper Nordin Jackers rushed out to try and tap the ball away from the feet of Pasalic but made contact with the midfielder and gave away the spotkick, which substitute Samardzic converted.

Brugge might have snatched the lead back a minute later, but Romeo Vermant’s effort went narrowly wide with the goalkeeper out of position before home pressure told and Pasalic got in at the back post to head home the winner. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)