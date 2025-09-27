Soccer-Atletico preparing for huge effort with less rest in Madrid derby, Simeone says

MADRID, Spain, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is focused on his team's ability to compete amid a busy schedule rather than history ahead of Saturday's LaLiga clash with local rivals Real Madrid. HT Image

Real have made a perfect start in the Spanish top-flight with six wins in a row. But Atletico have been a tough obstacle for them, with Real winless in the last five LaLiga derbies.

"I don't dwell on the past, I live in the present," Simeone told reporters on Friday.

"(Real) Madrid have improved their team play, they attack well positionally and the coach (Xabi Alonso) has worked on their defence, getting them to press higher up the pitch, which is why they've won all their games."

Atletico's form in the league stands in stark contrast to Real's as Simeone's side have picked up nine points from six matches, winning only two games so far.

"We have eight new players and seven from last season. We are in the process of trying to become a better team. We have done some good things and others that need improvement in this first stage of the journey," Simeone said.

"I hope we evolve, match after match, getting better and better."

Atletico have also had less time to rest ahead of the derby, having played Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, a day after Real played their previous match against Levante.

"We are just focusing on preparing for the match and ending this run of four matches in nine days, being close to the players, who have to make a huge effort, with only three days' rest," the coach said.

"The effort will depend on the mind, on sacrifice." (Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)