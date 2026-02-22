Soccer-Villa and Chelsea drop points, Milner breaks Premier league record

BIRMINGHAM, England, - Aston Villa's faint Premier League title hopes suffered a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Leeds United and Chelsea's top-four ambitions were damaged when they dropped two points against relegation-bound Burnley on Saturday. HT Image

Anton Stach's stunning 31st-minute free kick past Emiliano Martinez looked like giving Leeds a vital victory at Villa Park but substitute Tammy Abraham levelled late on.

The draw left third-placed Villa on 51 points from 27 games, seven behind leaders Arsenal who go to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Manchester City can cut Arsenal's lead down to two points if they beat Newcastle United later.

"Who knows what can happen? We are not too far from Arsenal who are at the top. Unfortunately today we didn't get the win but we just have to keep pushing," Abraham, who poked in from close range after an Ezri Konsa knockdown, said.

Leeds are in 15th place after suffering only two defeats in their last 14 league games, seven points above third-bottom West Ham United who host Bournemouth.

Chelsea moved above Manchester United into fourth spot on goal difference but it felt like two points dropped for the second week running as they drew 1-1 with Burnley at home.

Joao Pedro put Chelsea ahead but the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Wesley Fofana received a second yellow card and Burnley equalised in stoppage time through Zian Flemming.

Chelsea have received a league-high six red cards this season and have lost 19 points from winning positions this season, with only West Ham dropping more.

"I will never speak about anything that happened before me," Liam Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca, said. "For me, we've set fire to pour points in two games. It's not good enough."

Brighton & Hove Albion's James Milner broke the Premier League appearance record in his side's 2-0 win at Brentford.

The 40-year-old former Manchester City and Liverpool player made his 654th appearance to go past Gareth Barry.

"It will be nice to stop talking about it!" Milner, who made his Premier League debut as 16-year-old for Leeds United in 2002, said. "To pass the mark, it's obviously a big number, but it's not something I've really concentrated on.

"Anyone who knows me knows I'm all about the team." Villa Park England Aston Villa Leeds United

