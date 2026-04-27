Suniel Shetty praises Char Dham Yatra arrangements, dismisses negative perceptions

Actor Suniel Shetty on Friday praised the arrangements for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, describing his experience in Rishikesh as smooth and well-managed, even as thousands of pilgrims continue to arrive for the annual pilgrimage.

Actor Suniel Shetty spoke on effective traffic management and praised local authorities for ensuring a positive experience for the thousands of pilgrims participating in the annual pilgrimage.

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Speaking after reaching Rishikesh, Shetty dismissed concerns often raised about congestion and mismanagement during the yatra. “People often hear complaints about traffic congestion, overcrowding, and poor arrangements during the pilgrimage, but my experience was completely different,” he said, as per an official statement.

Speaking on the scale of the pilgrimage, the actor noted that Rishikesh serves as the starting point of the Char Dham Yatra and is currently witnessing a large influx of devotees from across the country. “The Char Dham Yatra begins from Rishikesh, where thousands of pilgrims from across the country have gathered. Despite this large influx, traffic management and other arrangements in the city are well-organized. The police are working round the clock to maintain order,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Shetty further said that even in challenging conditions, including intense heat and heavy footfall, the arrangements have remained effective. “Despite the intense heat and heavy crowd, pilgrims are not facing any major difficulties,” he added, praising the Uttarakhand Police and local administration for their efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shetty further said that even in challenging conditions, including intense heat and heavy footfall, the arrangements have remained effective. “Despite the intense heat and heavy crowd, pilgrims are not facing any major difficulties,” he added, praising the Uttarakhand Police and local administration for their efforts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also expressed his intention to undertake the pilgrimage himself. “I plan to undertake the Char Dham pilgrimage during my next visit,” he said. Kedarnath opening and ceremonial start {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also expressed his intention to undertake the pilgrimage himself. “I plan to undertake the Char Dham pilgrimage during my next visit,” he said. Kedarnath opening and ceremonial start {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Char Dham Yatra formally gained momentum with the opening of Kedarnath temple on April 22, where rituals were performed amid Vedic chants and devotional fervour. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the ceremony, calling it a spiritually uplifting moment and praising arrangements that ensured smooth darshan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Char Dham Yatra formally gained momentum with the opening of Kedarnath temple on April 22, where rituals were performed amid Vedic chants and devotional fervour. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the ceremony, calling it a spiritually uplifting moment and praising arrangements that ensured smooth darshan. {{/usCountry}}

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The shrine was decorated with 15 quintals of flowers, and the opening rituals included prayers offered in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The yatra circuit, which includes Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, began earlier with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri on Akshaya Tritiya.

Infrastructure, safety and ‘green yatra’ focus

Authorities have focused on improved infrastructure and safety measures this year. According to official statements, initiatives such as online registration, token-based darshan systems, shuttle services in landslide-prone areas and real-time information displays have been introduced to manage crowds.

The Uttarakhand government has also pushed for a “Green Char Dham Yatra,” urging pilgrims to avoid plastic use and maintain cleanliness. Medical facilities, disaster response systems and high-level monitoring have been put in place along the route, with coordination between state authorities and the Union Home Ministry.

Misinformation crackdown and rising footfall

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Even as the pilgrimage progresses, authorities have acted against misinformation related to the yatra. Multiple FIRs have been registered against individuals accused of spreading misleading or provocative content about facilities and arrangements at Kedarnath, HT earlier reported.

Officials said over 63,000 pilgrims visited Kedarnath within the first two days of the yatra, while more than 2 million devotees have registered overall for the pilgrimage this year, reflecting a significant turnout.

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