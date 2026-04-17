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Tennis-Rybakina, Gauff reach Stuttgart Open quarters, Andreeva sets up Swiatek clash

TENNIS-STUTTGART:Tennis-Rybakina, Gauff reach Stuttgart Open quarters, Andreeva sets up Swiatek clash

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 12:35 am IST
Reuters |
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April 16 - Top two seeds Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff marched into the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open with straight-sets wins on Thursday, as Mirra Andreeva set up a last-eight clash with Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek.

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Australian Open champion Rybakina beat Diana Shnaider 6-3 6-4, while Gauff overpowered Liudmila Samsonova 7-5 6-1, after Andreeva beat Alycia Parks 7-6 6-3.

World number two Rybakina put on a clinical display, never facing a break point on her own serve and landing nine aces while Shnaider could manage only one.

"Happy with the win, definitely, but still a lot to improve," Kazakhstan's Rybakina said after her first claycourt match of the year.

American Gauff, also playing her first match on clay this season, got broken twice as Samsonova took a 3-0 lead in the first set, but the world number three bounced back to win the next four games. Samsonova broke again to go 5-4 up but Gauff won the next three games to win the set.

Polish third seed Swiatek, who is this year aiming for a fifth French Open title, began her clay season with a 6-2 6-3 win over Laura Siegemund in the last 16 on Wednesday.

Andreeva has won two of her three previous meetings with Swiatek, all of which took place on hardcourt.

"Obviously this is clay indoors, so it's still a little bit different, but yeah, I'm kind of excited to see how this match will go on clay court for the first time," Andreeva said about Friday's clash.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Genesis / Tennis-Rybakina, Gauff reach Stuttgart Open quarters, Andreeva sets up Swiatek clash
Home / Genesis / Tennis-Rybakina, Gauff reach Stuttgart Open quarters, Andreeva sets up Swiatek clash
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