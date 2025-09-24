Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: When it comes to money, we all want to do the right thing for our family. We want to save, invest, and protect our loved ones. But with so many options out there – from stocks to crypto to real estate – it can get confusing. Many people are also hearing about term insurance these days. So, what is better for your family – term insurance or trendy investments? Term Insurance vs. Trendy Investments: What Protects Your Family Better?

Let’s break it down.

What Is Term Insurance?

Term insurance is a simple life insurance plan. It gives your family money if something happens to you. That’s it.

You pay a small amount every year (called a premium). If you pass away during the term (say 30 years), your family gets a large sum of money (called the sum assured). If nothing happens to you, you don’t get anything back. But your family stayed protected the whole time.

Why People Love Trendy Investments

These days, a lot of people are putting money into stocks, mutual funds, crypto, or even startups. These are called "trendy investments" because they are popular right now and might give high returns.

People invest in:

Stocks (shares of companies)

Mutual Funds

Gold ETFs

Cryptocurrency

Real Estate

Startups or Small Businesses

The idea is – put your money in, and watch it grow over time.

Sounds exciting, right? But there’s a catch.

Here’s the Problem with Trendy Investments

Let’s say you invest in mutual funds or stocks for your child’s future. That’s great. But what if something happens to you tomorrow?

Will your investments be enough for your family’s needs? Will they know how to manage it? What if the market crashes?

This is where term insurance becomes important. It doesn’t depend on the market. It’s not an investment. It’s pure protection.

Use a Term Insurance Calculator Before You Decide

Not sure how much term insurance you need? Don’t worry. Use a term insurance calculator.

It’s a free online tool. You enter your age, income, and a few details. It tells you how much cover you should get and how much premium you’ll have to pay.

Simple. Quick. No guesswork.

Search for a reliable term insurance calculator today. It’s the first step toward protecting your family.

So What’s the Real Difference?

Let’s say you’re a 35-year-old parent, and you invest ₹5,000 every month in mutual funds. That’s great for the long term. But if something happens to you in the next 2 years, that investment might only be worth ₹1.5 lakhs—not nearly enough to support your family.

But with term insurance, for the same or even lower cost, your family could receive ₹1 crore or more immediately. No waiting. No market risks. Just a direct, tax-free payout that helps your family stay financially secure.

That’s the real power of term insurance. There’s no growing money here. It is about protecting the present future of the family when they need it the most.

Real-Life Example

Imagine that Ravi is 35 years old and his income is ₹10 lakhs per year. He is also living with a wife and two children.

Option A: Trendy investments

Ravi puts in all his savings in mutual funds and stock markets with the intention of it becoming big in 10-15 years.

But what if Ravi suddenly passes away in 2 years? In such a situation, his family will get nothing immediately. They may not even be aware of how to liquidate these investments.

Option B: Term insurance

Ravi purchases a term insurance of ₹1 crore cover by paying an annual premium of ₹10,000– ₹15,000. The family receives ₹1 crore tax-free if anything happens to him.

This sum helps the family pay bills, loans, kids’ education, and live with some dignity.

What Should You Do?

Honestly? Do both.

Use trendy investments to grow your wealth. But don’t forget term insurance to protect it.

You cannot replace term insurance with mutual funds. Both are important. One gives protection. The other gives growth.

How to Choose the Right Term Insurance?

Here are 5 quick tips for you:

Get started early: The younger you are, the cheaper it is. Get the right cover: Use a term insurance calculator to get the correct amount. Choose a trusted insurer: Look out for those companies with high claim settlement ratios. Stay honest – Always declare correct health and income details. Keep it simple – Avoid extra riders unless needed.

Common Myths About Term Insurance (Busted!)

Myth 1: It is worthless

Truth: It is similar to a fire extinguisher. You may never need it, but it’s worth everything when you do.

Myth 2: I’m young and healthy. I shouldn’t need it now.

Truth: That’s the best time to buy it! Low premiums and full cover.

Myth 3: I already have investments.

Truth: Investments may not give instant support. Insurance does.

What Should You Do Today?

Open your browser and search for a term insurance calculator.

Find out how much cover you need.

Compare plans from good companies.

Buy the one that fits your need.

It only takes 30 minutes to do this, but it can make your family's future a different story forever.

One Last Thing

Death is a topic nobody wants to relate to, but being ready is the most valuable thing you can give your family. While your trendy investments are for “someday,” term insurance is for “what if today?”

So go ahead – enjoy investing, take risks, build wealth – but secure the foundation first.

Term insurance is not trendy. It’s timeless.

Final Thoughts: Which One Wins?

If the question is – what protects your family better, the answer is clear: Term Insurance.

Trendy investments are fun, exciting, and helpful in the long run. But they cannot take care of your family overnight if something happens to you.

Think of term insurance as the seatbelt in your financial journey. It doesn’t take you forward, but it keeps your loved ones safe in case of a crash.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

