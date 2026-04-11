The real story of a ‘silent revolution’: How livestock and fisheries reshaped Uttar Pradesh’s rural economy

The developmental trajectory of Uttar Pradesh is often viewed through the lens of expressways, industrial corridors and large-scale investments. However, a quieter but equally significant transformation has been unfolding in its villages. Over the past nine years, the policy focus of the government led by Yogi Adityanath on livestock, dairy, poultry, fisheries and sericulture has contributed to reshaping the rural economy, lending it greater stability and diversification. This shift is reflected not only in policy direction but also in ground-level outcomes, suggesting what may be described as a ‘silent revolution’.

Livestock: From challenge to economic asset

Policies have integrated stray cattle, expanded veterinary services, and boosted dairy and poultry production, highlighting a balanced growth model that strengthens rural livelihoods.

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A key shift has been in the perception and management of livestock. Stray and unproductive cattle, once seen as a burden, are now being integrated into a more structured system. The establishment of thousands of cow shelters and conservation efforts covering over a million cattle reflect this approach.

Programs such as the Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana have facilitated the transfer of cattle to farmers, alongside financial support through direct benefit transfers. Simultaneously, veterinary infrastructure has expanded significantly, with large-scale clinical treatments, vaccinations and the deployment of mobile veterinary units bringing services closer to farmers.

Dairy: Strengthening the value chain

The dairy sector continues to be a major pillar of the state’s rural economy. With milk production reaching 38.81 million metric tonnes—around 16.2% of national output—the sector remains robust. Policy initiatives such as the Nand Baba Milk Mission have aimed to move beyond production to strengthening processing and value addition.

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{{^usCountry}} Investments in processing infrastructure and the expansion of cooperative networks have contributed to improving efficiency and providing more stable returns to producers. Poultry: Emerging as a growth driver {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investments in processing infrastructure and the expansion of cooperative networks have contributed to improving efficiency and providing more stable returns to producers. Poultry: Emerging as a growth driver {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The poultry sector has witnessed notable expansion, with the state’s share in egg production increasing steadily. Output has crossed 6,100 million eggs, reflecting growing capacity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The poultry sector has witnessed notable expansion, with the state’s share in egg production increasing steadily. Output has crossed 6,100 million eggs, reflecting growing capacity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Poultry Development Policy-2022 has attracted private investment, leading to the establishment of new units, job creation and the emergence of poultry as a significant contributor to rural industry rather than a supplementary activity. Fisheries: Accelerating the ‘Blue Revolution’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Poultry Development Policy-2022 has attracted private investment, leading to the establishment of new units, job creation and the emergence of poultry as a significant contributor to rural industry rather than a supplementary activity. Fisheries: Accelerating the ‘Blue Revolution’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The fisheries sector has recorded rapid growth, with production more than doubling over the past several years. This has been supported by initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, including the development of ponds, hatcheries and modern aquaculture systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fisheries sector has recorded rapid growth, with production more than doubling over the past several years. This has been supported by initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, including the development of ponds, hatcheries and modern aquaculture systems. {{/usCountry}}

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Additional measures such as insurance, welfare funds and skill development programmes have enhanced the viability and sustainability of fish farming.

Sericulture: Expanding rural livelihoods

Sericulture is emerging as an important supplementary livelihood, particularly in districts where employment opportunities are limited. Production has increased significantly, and the sector is generating income opportunities, especially for women and young workers in rural areas.

A village-led development model

The developments across these sectors indicate a broader shift towards a more balanced model of growth, where rural economies play a central role. By strengthening multiple income streams—livestock, dairy, poultry, fisheries and silk—the state’s economic base has become more diversified.

These changes suggest that when policy interventions are implemented with a sectoral and integrated approach, their impact extends beyond statistics to tangible improvements in livelihoods. In this evolving framework, villages are not merely peripheral to development but are increasingly becoming its core drivers.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are solely those of the author.

The article is written by Dr Mansi Gupta, she is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Economics at Hansraj College, University of Delhi.

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