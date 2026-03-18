“Threads of Change”: Ruma Devi on Women, Craft and Community Power in Herbalife’s Live Your Best Life, Unscripted

The latest episode of Herbalife India’s podcast Live Your Best Life, Unscripted features a powerful and deeply grounded conversation with Ruma Devi, social leader, artisan entrepreneur, and a women’s empowerment champion who has transformed rural livelihoods through the power of handicrafts. Live Your Best Life, Unscripted: Ruma Devi | Threads of Change: From Local Hands to Global Hearts

In “Threads of Change: From Local Hands to Global Hearts,” Ruma Devi sits down with Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, to speak about purpose-led leadership, community-first thinking, and why real transformation is built quietly, one skill, one opportunity, and one woman at a time.

The episode traces Ruma Devi’s journey from rural Rajasthan, where limited resources, long distances, and societal resistance were everyday realities, to becoming a voice on global platforms. She shares how her movement began with a simple need for livelihood and slowly evolved into an ecosystem where thousands of women have found dignity, income, and identity through craft.

“Every woman carries a doubt within that she may not be educated enough, or that her language might become a barrier”, Ruma Devi says during the conversation, urging women to begin from wherever they are and to carry confidence before credentials.

A key part of the discussion focuses on the challenge of building trust within conservative communities. Ruma Devi recalls visiting homes, answering difficult questions, and explaining that women would not have to leave their households work would come to them. Over time, as incomes began to come in, resistance turned into belief and more women joined the movement.

The conversation also highlights Ruma Devi’s belief that leadership is not a title. She repeatedly emphasizes that she never saw herself as a leader, but as someone who stayed committed to ensuring that women around her always had work and support. “The more you share art, the more it grows.”, she reflects, reinforcing that growth multiplies only when it is shared.

Beyond livelihoods, the episode explores the broader social work driven by the Ruma Devi Foundation from skill training and market linkage for rural women to scholarships that help children continue education, mobile health interventions in remote communities, and large-scale relief during the pandemic. Ruma Devi also speaks about preserving folk traditions, local music, and cultural heritage, treating them as living identities, not forgotten memories.

Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, “Ruma Devi’s journey is a powerful reminder that sustainable change starts at the grassroots and grows through courage, community, and consistency. Her story reflects the spirit of Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, authentic conversations that inspire people to build a better life through purpose-driven choices.”

This is not a story of instant success. It is a reminder that transformation is built through resilience, self-belief, and service, where one woman’s decision to begin can become a movement that reshapes many lives.

Live Your Best Life, Unscripted continues to bring stories of real people and real impact, encouraging audiences to live healthier, more mindful lives, one conversation at a time.