Tier-2 Cities Are Emerging as Centres for Management Education - SIBM Nagpur’s Perspective

As India’s higher education landscape undergoes a structural shift, Tier-2 cities are emerging as the new centres of management education, offering quality academic ecosystems, industry integration, and improved student outcomes. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur (SIBM Nagpur)">Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur (SIBM Nagpur), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), highlights this transition as a trend influencing the future of business education in the country. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur. (SIBM)

Traditionally concentrated in metropolitan centres, management education is witnessing a decentralisation driven by rising costs in Tier-1 cities, evolving industry expectations, and the need for regionally anchored talent development. Tier-2 cities such as Nagpur are attracting students seeking global standard education, modern infrastructure, and industry exposure, without the constraints of metropolitan saturation.

SIBM Nagpur’s location near the MIHAN Special Economic Zone, one of India’s largest multi-modal logistics hubs, positions the institute at the intersection of academia and industry. This proximity enables sustained corporate engagement, live projects, internships, and exposure to emerging sectors, allowing students to gain practical insights alongside academic learning.

Speaking on the shift, Prof. (Dr.) Shailesh Rastogi, said, “Tier-2 cities today offer a unique advantage, they combine focused academic environments with growing industrial ecosystems. At SIBM Nagpur, we see this as an opportunity to deliver management education that is accessible, industry-aligned, and socially relevant, while preparing students for leadership roles at a national and global level.”

Institutions in Tier-2 cities are also benefiting from residential campuses that support immersive learning, peer collaboration, and holistic development, factors valued by both students and recruiters. With structured curricula, experienced faculty, and placement outcomes, Tier-2 business schools are narrowing the gap with metropolitan institutions.

SIBM Nagpur offers full-time MBA and MBA (Food and Agri-Business Management) programmes, along with an MBA (Executive) for working professionals, each designed to address evolving business and sector-specific needs. The institute’s focus on experiential learning, ethics, and leadership development reflects the continued expansion of management education beyond Tier-1 cities.

As India’s talent demand diversifies across regions and industries, Tier-2 cities are increasingly contributing to the nation’s management education ecosystem, a shift SIBM Nagpur views as both timely and transformative.

In addition to the academic factors industry partnerships and placement outcomes are contributing to the relevance of Tier-2 institutions in management education. At SIBM Nagpur, corporate engagement and recruiter relationships across consulting, BFSI, FMCG, manufacturing, agri-business, and technology sectors have translated into career opportunities for students. In the latest placement cycle, the MBA programme recorded a highest package of ₹28.38 LPA with an average package of ₹12.33 LPA, while the MBA (Food and Agri-Business Management) programme achieved a highest package of ₹19.72 LPA and an average package of ₹11.94 LPA, reflecting steady demand for graduates trained in industry-aligned, practice-driven environments.

About Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur (SIBM Nagpur) is a management institute and a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), a UGC-recognised institution known for academic progress and global outlook. Located near the MIHAN Special Economic Zone, the institute offers a fully residential learning environment that blends academics, industry exposure, and value-based education. Through its MBA, MBA (Food and Agri-Business Management), and MBA (Executive) programmes, SIBM Nagpur is focused on developing ethically grounded, industry-ready professionals equipped to succeed in an evolving global business landscape.



For more information, visit - https://www.sibmnagpur.edu.in/">https://www.sibmnagpur.edu.in/

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.