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Timbers and coach Phil Neville part ways after disappointing start to MLS season

Timbers and coach Phil Neville part ways after disappointing start to MLS season

Published on: May 26, 2026 12:48 am IST
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PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers announced Monday that they have mutually parted ways with coach Phil Neville after two-plus seasons.

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The move comes following Portland's 3-1 loss at home to the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night. The Timbers are 4-8-2 this season and sitting in 13th place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference.

Neville finished with a 27-31-24 record at the helm of the Blazers after joining the team ahead of the 2024 season. In a statement, Neville thanked the Timbers' front office, players and supporters.

“I realize we are in a results business, and the results haven’t been to the expectation of this football club. To the Timbers Army — you are the reason I felt inspired to try and bring success to this club,” Neville said. "Keep getting behind the players and the club in this wonderful city. I will miss you all.”

The search for a replacement is underway. Portland did not immediately name an interim coach because MLS currently is on hiatus for an international break and the men's World Cup starting June 11.

In addition to his lengthy playing career in the Premier League with Manchester United and Everton, Neville also appeared in 59 matches for England’s national team, playing in three European championships.

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Home / Genesis / Timbers and coach Phil Neville part ways after disappointing start to MLS season
Home / Genesis / Timbers and coach Phil Neville part ways after disappointing start to MLS season
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