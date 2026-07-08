Titan Watches sets Guinness Book of World Records with Zero Hour 500M Professional Diver's Automatic Watch

Titan Watches, India's established watchmaker, has achieved a milestone. The brand has set a Guinness Book of World Records for the deepest underwater product photoshoot. Executed at a depth of 52.1 metres, featuring one of the only 1000 limited numbered Titan Zero Hour 500M Professional Diver's Automatic Watches, the endeavour reinforced the watch’s credentials as an instrument built for the extremes.

Accomplishes deepest underwater product photoshoot at a depth of 52.1metres. (Titan Watches)

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At Racha Noi Island, Phuket, Thailand, a team of five certified technical divers set out to demonstrate the limits of precision and performance. Reaching 50 metres within seven minutes and eventually attaining a maximum depth of 52.1 metres, the divers completed a specialised underwater photoshoot with multiple cameras in a 20-minute operational window under open-ocean conditions.

Titan's Zero Hour sets Guinness World Record for deepest underwater photoshoot, reinforcing Indian watchmaking's global competitiveness through engineering and craftsmanship.

Speaking on the achievement, Kuruvilla Markose, CEO, Watches Division, Titan Company Limited, said, "Zero Hour was built on the belief that Indian watchmaking can compete on the world's most demanding stages. Every benchmark we have achieved- from ISO 6425 compliance and PADI validation to the Guinness Book of World Records, lies at the intersection of engineering conviction, innovation and craftsmanship. In essence, proving capability through action. As we continue to advance our capabilities and build on this momentum, achievements like these furthers our ambition to build world-class performance timepieces that earn credibility with an intent to elevate Indian watchmaking on the global stage. This has been the vision for Zero Hour since its very inception, and the Guiness World Record accomplishment is an important step in that journey."

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{{^usCountry}} Introduced earlier this year, Zero Hour is Titan's dedicated performance sports watch sub-brand, with the Divers’ collection as its first chapter. Zero Hour represents the defining moment before action begins, where precision and reliability allow no margin for error. The execution of the deepest underwater product photoshoot under real open-ocean conditions serves as an expression of the philosophy that gives Zero Hour its name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Introduced earlier this year, Zero Hour is Titan's dedicated performance sports watch sub-brand, with the Divers’ collection as its first chapter. Zero Hour represents the defining moment before action begins, where precision and reliability allow no margin for error. The execution of the deepest underwater product photoshoot under real open-ocean conditions serves as an expression of the philosophy that gives Zero Hour its name. {{/usCountry}}

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The Titan Zero Hour collection spans twelve timepieces, ranging in depth capability from 100 metres to 500 metres, and is priced between INR 15,795 and INR 77,995. It is available at Titan World stores, large format retail destinations, premium watch retailers, e-commerce platforms and at www.titan.co.in.

For collection link, click here.

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About Titan

Titan Company Limited, a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), commenced operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into Eyewear. Over the last three decades, Titan has expanded into underpenetrated markets and created lifestyle brands across categories including fragrances (SKINN), accessories and Indian ethnic wear (Taneira). Titan is known for transforming the watch and jewellery industry in India and for shaping India's retail market by pioneering experiential retail.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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