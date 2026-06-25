TMU Moradabad Welcomes Akshay Kumar and the Cast of “Welcome to the Jungle”

Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU Moradabad) turned into a hub of cinema, entertainment and enthusiasm when Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrived on campus along with actress Disha Patani, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav to promote their upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle. Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani, interact with students at TMU Moradabad during the promotion of Welcome to the Jungle, blending entertainment with inspiring conversations. (TMU) Organised in association with Hindustan Times, the event drew students, faculty members and guests, including Moradabad District Magistrate Dr. Rajender Pensiya, senior university officials and other dignitaries. The event transformed the campus into a celebration of cinema, entertainment and youth engagement. Akshay Kumar made a helicopter entry at the university helipad, where he was welcomed by the Hindustan team. From there, he proceeded to the TMU Chancellor's residence, Samvriddhi. TMU Chancellor Suresh Jain, Group Vice Chairman Manish Jain and Executive Director Akshat Jain extended a heartfelt welcome to the actor. Moradabad District Magistrate Dr. Rajender Pensiya also greeted Kumar during the visit. Members of the Chancellor's family presented bouquets, while the entire film team was accorded a traditional Indian welcome.

Akshay Kumar addresses students at TMU Moradabad, sharing lessons on discipline, health and lifelong learning. (TMU)

The moment Kumar stepped onto the stage, applause and frenzy echoed across the campus. Students rose from their seats, waving enthusiastically and trying to capture the moment on their mobile phones. The atmosphere became more interesting as Disha Patani, Akshara Singh and Rajpal Yadav joined him on stage. Kumar, known for his energy and spontaneity, began interacting with students in his candid style. With a smile, he remarked that although students at TMU are preparing to become doctors, engineers and professionals, the conversation should happen in Hindi so that everyone could connect with it. The remark drew laughter and instantly created an engaging atmosphere. During the interaction, Kumar answered questions from the audience and shared experiences that have shaped his personal and professional journey. Encouraging students to remain disciplined and focused, he emphasised the importance of respecting and cherishing parents. He also spoke about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and revealed that he follows several principles inspired by Jain traditions, including having meals before sunset. Kumar also mentioned he was impressed by TMU's cleanliness, greenery and disciplined environment. He described the campus as well-maintained and appreciated the positive atmosphere created by the institution. He also congratulated Chancellor Suresh Jain for creating such a positive academic environment.

Students at Teerthanker Mahaveer University witnessed a celebration of cinema as the cast of Welcome to the Jungle engaged with the audience through humour, dance and candid interactions. (TMU)