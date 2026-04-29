UAE: The New Frontier for Indian Real Estate Investment

With investor-friendly policies and strong returns, Dubai is attracting Indian buyers seeking stable, international property investments.

A skyline of opportunity—Dubai offers Indian investors a strategic entry into international real estate markets.

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A new global investment hub for Indian real estate buyers.

To know more, click here.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

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