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UAE: The New Frontier for Indian Real Estate Investment

How Dubai is enabling Indian investors to build global, diversified property portfolios

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 05:39 pm IST
By Genesis
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With investor-friendly policies and strong returns, Dubai is attracting Indian buyers seeking stable, international property investments.

A skyline of opportunity—Dubai offers Indian investors a strategic entry into international real estate markets.
A new global investment hub for Indian real estate buyers.

To know more, click here.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

 
Home / Genesis / UAE: The New Frontier for Indian Real Estate Investment
Home / Genesis / UAE: The New Frontier for Indian Real Estate Investment
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