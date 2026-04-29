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UAE: The New Frontier for Indian Real Estate Investment
How Dubai is enabling Indian investors to build global, diversified property portfolios
Published on: Apr 29, 2026 05:39 pm IST
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With investor-friendly policies and strong returns, Dubai is attracting Indian buyers seeking stable, international property investments.
To know more, click here.
Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.
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