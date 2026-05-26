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UP records highest-ever power supply, surpasses Maharashtra in peak demand fulfilment, says Yogi Adityanath government

UP recorded its highest-ever electricity supply by meeting a peak demand of 31,824 MW amid severe heat, surpassing Maharashtra, said the Yogi government. 

Published on: May 26, 2026 09:40 am IST
By Genesis
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Uttar Pradesh has achieved the highest-ever electricity supply in its history by successfully meeting a record peak demand of 31,824 MW amid intense summer heat, the state government said on Sunday.

On May 24, Uttar Pradesh reported a peak electricity supply of 31,824 MW, surpassing Maharashtra, said the Yogi Adityanath government. (Handout )

According to the government, Uttar Pradesh has now surpassed Maharashtra in terms of peak demand supply, with Maharashtra supplying 29,463 MW during the same period. The state government claimed this was the highest electricity supply achieved by any state in the country so far.

The record peak demand was met at 10:29 pm on May 24. Earlier, the highest peak demand recorded in 2025 was 31,486 MW.

Officials said the Yogi Adityanath government was ensuring uninterrupted and quality power supply across urban and rural areas despite rising consumption during the ongoing heatwave.

“The objective of the Yogi government is to provide uninterrupted and quality electricity to every home, village and city, and continuous efforts are being made in this direction,” the statement said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) and Chairman of UP Power Corporation, Dr. Ashish Kumar Goyal, said, “In compliance with the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to everyone in the state. All officers and employees have been deployed on a war footing for power supply works.”

Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma termed the achievement a milestone for the state’s power sector. “Uttar Pradesh has now become the state providing the highest electricity availability in the country,” he said.

He also appealed to residents to support electricity workers who are operating in difficult weather conditions to maintain uninterrupted supply.

 
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Home / Genesis / UP records highest-ever power supply, surpasses Maharashtra in peak demand fulfilment, says Yogi Adityanath government
Home / Genesis / UP records highest-ever power supply, surpasses Maharashtra in peak demand fulfilment, says Yogi Adityanath government
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