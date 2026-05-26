UP records highest-ever power supply, surpasses Maharashtra in peak demand fulfilment, says Yogi Adityanath government

Uttar Pradesh has achieved the highest-ever electricity supply in its history by successfully meeting a record peak demand of 31,824 MW amid intense summer heat, the state government said on Sunday.

On May 24, Uttar Pradesh reported a peak electricity supply of 31,824 MW, surpassing Maharashtra, said the Yogi Adityanath government. (Handout )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the government, Uttar Pradesh has now surpassed Maharashtra in terms of peak demand supply, with Maharashtra supplying 29,463 MW during the same period. The state government claimed this was the highest electricity supply achieved by any state in the country so far.

The record peak demand was met at 10:29 pm on May 24. Earlier, the highest peak demand recorded in 2025 was 31,486 MW.

Officials said the Yogi Adityanath government was ensuring uninterrupted and quality power supply across urban and rural areas despite rising consumption during the ongoing heatwave.

“The objective of the Yogi government is to provide uninterrupted and quality electricity to every home, village and city, and continuous efforts are being made in this direction,” the statement said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Power supply remained high through the night and the following day, with 29,933 MW supplied at 1 am, 30,569 MW at 3 am and 29,616 MW at 2 pm on May 25. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Power supply remained high through the night and the following day, with 29,933 MW supplied at 1 am, 30,569 MW at 3 am and 29,616 MW at 2 pm on May 25. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} UPPCL Director Distribution Gyanendra Dhar Dwivedi said, “According to information provided by the State Load Dispatch Centre, 24-hour electricity supply was ensured on Sunday in urban areas, tehsils, nagar panchayats, metropolitan cities, divisional headquarters and industries. In Bundelkhand, power supply was cut for only 22 minutes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UPPCL Director Distribution Gyanendra Dhar Dwivedi said, “According to information provided by the State Load Dispatch Centre, 24-hour electricity supply was ensured on Sunday in urban areas, tehsils, nagar panchayats, metropolitan cities, divisional headquarters and industries. In Bundelkhand, power supply was cut for only 22 minutes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The government also claimed that rural areas received electricity for an average of 22 to 22.5 hours despite the official rural roster being fixed at 18 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government also claimed that rural areas received electricity for an average of 22 to 22.5 hours despite the official rural roster being fixed at 18 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Director Distribution said, “Rural areas were also provided electricity for an average of 22 to 22.5 hours, while the roster for rural areas is 18 hours. This has provided major relief to the general public, farmers, traders and industries.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Director Distribution said, “Rural areas were also provided electricity for an average of 22 to 22.5 hours, while the roster for rural areas is 18 hours. This has provided major relief to the general public, farmers, traders and industries.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) and Chairman of UP Power Corporation, Dr. Ashish Kumar Goyal, said, “In compliance with the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to everyone in the state. All officers and employees have been deployed on a war footing for power supply works.”

Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma termed the achievement a milestone for the state’s power sector. “Uttar Pradesh has now become the state providing the highest electricity availability in the country,” he said.

He also appealed to residents to support electricity workers who are operating in difficult weather conditions to maintain uninterrupted supply.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON