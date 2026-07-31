Uttarakhand approves 676 crore for infrastructure, civic and power projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial and administrative sanctions worth ₹676 crore for a range of infrastructure and public welfare projects aimed at strengthening civic amenities, power infrastructure, drinking water supply and local governance across the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial and administrative sanctions worth ₹676 crore for infrastructure and public service projects across Uttarakhand.

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According to the state government, the approvals are intended to accelerate implementation of development works linked to urban infrastructure, clean energy, education and public services while supporting ongoing projects in multiple districts.

The package includes allocations for solar lighting, LED street lighting systems, drinking water schemes, electricity infrastructure, higher education facilities and financial assistance to district panchayats and urban local bodies.

Urban infrastructure and civic amenities

Among the approved projects, ₹35 lakh has been sanctioned for installation of 200 solar lights in the Almora Municipal Corporation area to improve public lighting while promoting clean energy. Another ₹3.07 crore has been approved for installation of a Central Control Monitoring System (CCMS) and LED street lights in Chamiyala Nagar Panchayat.

The government has also cleared ₹1.95 crore for installation of CCMS-enabled LED street lighting along several key stretches in Dehradun, including the Ghantaghar-Buddha Chowk, Darshan Lal Chowk-Prince Chowk, Prince Chowk-Saharanpur Chowk and Ballupur Chowk corridors, among others. Similar projects have been approved in Pithoragarh Municipal Corporation with an allocation of ₹1.99 crore, while ₹3.93 crore has been sanctioned for additional LED lighting and CCMS infrastructure within Dehradun Municipal Corporation.

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{{^usCountry}} To strengthen basic civic infrastructure, the government has also approved ₹2.13 crore for the Krishnapur drinking water scheme under the Nainital division. Power infrastructure, education and local governance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To strengthen basic civic infrastructure, the government has also approved ₹2.13 crore for the Krishnapur drinking water scheme under the Nainital division. Power infrastructure, education and local governance {{/usCountry}}

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The financial package also includes investments in the state's power sector. The Chief Minister approved ₹2 crore towards construction of 33/11 KV substations, 33 KV transmission lines and 11 KV feeders across five projects in the Kumaon region. In addition, ₹23.10 crore has been sanctioned as the first instalment for three UJVNL projects supported by the Union government.

A major component of the approvals includes ₹212.10 crore for electricity infrastructure under the Kedarnath Dham Master Plan. The allocation will support construction of proposed 33/11 KV substations and associated transmission lines aimed at strengthening power supply in the pilgrimage region.

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The government has also approved ₹19 crore for construction of a postgraduate science faculty building at Government Postgraduate College, Augustmuni, with the objective of expanding higher education infrastructure in the state.

The state government said the financial approvals are expected to improve public infrastructure, strengthen service delivery and facilitate timely execution of development works across Uttarakhand. It added that investments in civic amenities, electricity, drinking water and local institutions are aimed at supporting balanced regional development while improving the quality of public services available to residents.