Uttarakhand CM Dhami administers oath to Uttarakhand Secretariat Association

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected executive committee of the Uttarakhand Secretariat Association during a swearing-in ceremony held in Dehradun. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami administers the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected office bearers of the Uttarakhand Secretariat Association executive committee, in Dehradun on Wednesday. (@pushkardhami X)

Congratulating the newly elected office-bearers, the Chief Minister said the secretariat was not merely a government building but the soul of the state’s administrative system and a key centre of public trust. He said policies were shaped and welfare schemes received direction through the secretariat, making it central to Uttarakhand’s development process.

The Chief Minister extended greetings to newly elected president Deepak Joshi, vice-presidents Rakesh Joshi, Sanjay Kumar Sharma and Pramila Tamta, general secretary Rajendra Raturi, secretary Atul Kumar Singh, joint secretaries Divyanshu Dobhal and Surendra Singh Rawat, observer Reena Makhanwal, treasurer Ramesh Singh Bartwal and publicity secretary Deepak Bisht, along with other members of the executive body.

Role in developed Uttarakhand Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said every officer and employee working in the secretariat was an important stakeholder in the vision of a developed Uttarakhand. He said the secretariat family played a crucial role in implementing government policies and ensuring welfare schemes reached the last person in society.

“The officers and employees of the secretariat act as a strong bridge of trust between the government and the public. Their efficiency, dedication and commitment ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach ordinary citizens,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government had worked consistently to make governance more sensitive, transparent and people-centric since assuming office. He said continuous dialogue had been maintained with employee organisations to understand their concerns and work towards solutions.

He added that a motivated and satisfied workforce was the biggest strength of good governance and said development gained momentum when the administration and employees worked together with team spirit.

Focus on transparency and accountability The Chief Minister said the government remained committed to strengthening transparency, accountability and good governance in the state. He said several steps had been taken to simplify administrative procedures, promote technology-based services and strengthen e-governance mechanisms.

He said the government’s objective was to ensure citizens received timely, transparent and quality public services. The contribution of the secretariat family, he added, would remain crucial in achieving this goal.

Expressing confidence in the newly elected executive committee, the Chief Minister said the Uttarakhand Secretariat would continue setting new benchmarks in work culture, coordination and administrative efficiency in the coming years.

He urged the office-bearers to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, sensitivity and commitment while contributing towards the government’s vision of making Uttarakhand a leading state in the country.

Senior government officials, members of the Secretariat Association and employees of the secretariat were present at the ceremony.