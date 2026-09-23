Uttarakhand CM Dhami attends Nanda-Sunanda festival in Nainital

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Nanda-Sunanda Mahotsav in Nainital on Tuesday and offered prayers, wishing for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (PTI)

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Addressing the gathering, Dhami described the Nanda Devi festival as a celebration of faith, culture and traditions passed down through generations. He said folk songs, Jhora-Chanchari, Dhol-Damau and other cultural traditions come alive through the festival.

Dhami said Nainital was known for its lake, mountains and green valleys, but was also a centre of faith and spirituality, citing the Naina Devi temple, Hanumangarhi and Kainchi Dham, besides Mukteshwar.

The chief minister said the Uttarakhand government was moving ahead with the approach of “development and heritage” and was developing religious sites in Kumaon under the Mansakhand Temple Garland Mission. He said the initiative aimed to improve facilities for devotees while preserving the original character of the heritage sites.

Dhami said religious tourism would create employment opportunities for local youth, provide self-employment opportunities for women and expand the market for local products. He said the government was also focusing on health, education, roads, tourism and connectivity in Nainital district.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said the government had strengthened land laws to protect the state’s land, resources and cultural identity. He also referred to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand from January 27, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said the government had strengthened land laws to protect the state’s land, resources and cultural identity. He also referred to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand from January 27, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami said 35,000 youths had so far received employment opportunities in government services and referred to the anti-copying law introduced for recruitment examinations.

He also said women’s self-help groups would have access to interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh. The government, he said, would work to provide women producing local goods with suitable places and better markets to sell their products.