Uttarakhand CM Dhami extends greetings on Hindi Journalism Day, says media strengthens democratic values

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Hindi Journalism Day and said journalism has consistently served as a strong voice of democracy by spreading awareness and representing public sentiments in society. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised Hindi journalism on Hindi Journalism Day for its role in democracy, public awareness, and discourse.

In a message issued on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Hindi journalism has played an important role in shaping public discourse and strengthening democratic values over the years. He said journalism has historically acted as a medium to connect people with important social, political and developmental issues while also ensuring the flow of information between governments and citizens.

Dhami said Hindi journalism has a glorious legacy in the country and continues to function as an important bridge between society and governance in the present era. He noted that journalism, regarded as the fourth pillar of democracy, contributes significantly to political, economic, social and cultural sectors by raising public concerns and encouraging informed discussions.

The Chief Minister also referred to Uttarakhand’s own history of Hindi journalism and said the state has witnessed a strong tradition of regional reporting and public-interest journalism over the years. He said the state government remains sensitive towards issues concerning journalists and media professionals and continues to work for their welfare.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister said journalism not only informs citizens but also strengthens accountability and public participation in governance. He added that responsible journalism plays an important role in maintaining democratic balance and social awareness.

Information Director General Banshidhar Tiwari also conveyed greetings on Hindi Journalism Day and said impartiality, credibility and commitment to public interest continue to remain the core values of journalism. He said meeting public expectations and maintaining trust are essential for successful journalism. Tiwari added that journalism also acts as an effective medium for social transformation and constructive change.