Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday flagged off four advanced ambulances from the Chief Minister’s camp office in Dehradun. The ambulances have been provided by HDFC Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to strengthen healthcare access in remote and hilly areas of the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off ambulances provided under HDFC Bank’s CSR initiative in Dehradun on Monday.

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According to an official statement, the ambulances will initially provide healthcare services in Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag districts.

Focus on healthcare access in hill districts

Dhami said the state government was continuously working to improve healthcare access for people living in remote regions. He added that support from private institutions for public welfare reflected a positive example of social responsibility.

The Chief Minister said timely medical assistance was especially important in Uttarakhand’s mountainous districts and noted that the ambulances would help improve emergency healthcare delivery in difficult terrains.

Officials said the ambulances are equipped with modern medical facilities and emergency response equipment. HDFC Bank will also support the deployment of doctors, nurses, attendants and drivers for the next three years.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami also expressed hope that additional ambulances could be provided through CSR support for other hill districts and major religious events, including the upcoming Haridwar Kumbh. Letter to newly recruited employees {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami also expressed hope that additional ambulances could be provided through CSR support for other hill districts and major religious events, including the upcoming Haridwar Kumbh. Letter to newly recruited employees {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate development, the Chief Minister digitally addressed letters to employees recruited into government service over the past four years, congratulating them and encouraging them to serve the public with honesty and dedication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate development, the Chief Minister digitally addressed letters to employees recruited into government service over the past four years, congratulating them and encouraging them to serve the public with honesty and dedication. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dhami stated that after assuming office for a second term in 2022, the government launched a large-scale recruitment drive to fill vacant posts in government departments. He said more than 30,000 youths had been recruited into government service during this period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami stated that after assuming office for a second term in 2022, the government launched a large-scale recruitment drive to fill vacant posts in government departments. He said more than 30,000 youths had been recruited into government service during this period. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister also referred to the state’s anti-copying law and said transparent recruitment procedures had helped ensure merit-based selection of candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister also referred to the state’s anti-copying law and said transparent recruitment procedures had helped ensure merit-based selection of candidates. {{/usCountry}}

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He urged newly appointed employees to carry out their responsibilities with integrity and remain committed to public service and human values. According to the statement, Dhami also spoke to several selected candidates over the phone and encouraged them to contribute enthusiastically to governance and administration.

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