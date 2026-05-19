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Uttarakhand CM Dhami flags off four ambulances, writes to newly recruited government staff

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday flagged off four advanced ambulances provided under HDFC Bank’s CSR initiative.

Published on: May 19, 2026 11:09 am IST
By Genesis
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday flagged off four advanced ambulances from the Chief Minister’s camp office in Dehradun. The ambulances have been provided by HDFC Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to strengthen healthcare access in remote and hilly areas of the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off ambulances provided under HDFC Bank’s CSR initiative in Dehradun on Monday.

According to an official statement, the ambulances will initially provide healthcare services in Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag districts.

Focus on healthcare access in hill districts

Dhami said the state government was continuously working to improve healthcare access for people living in remote regions. He added that support from private institutions for public welfare reflected a positive example of social responsibility.

The Chief Minister said timely medical assistance was especially important in Uttarakhand’s mountainous districts and noted that the ambulances would help improve emergency healthcare delivery in difficult terrains.

Officials said the ambulances are equipped with modern medical facilities and emergency response equipment. HDFC Bank will also support the deployment of doctors, nurses, attendants and drivers for the next three years.

He urged newly appointed employees to carry out their responsibilities with integrity and remain committed to public service and human values. According to the statement, Dhami also spoke to several selected candidates over the phone and encouraged them to contribute enthusiastically to governance and administration.

 
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Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM Dhami flags off four ambulances, writes to newly recruited government staff
Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM Dhami flags off four ambulances, writes to newly recruited government staff
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