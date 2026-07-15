Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches 155.36 crore development projects in Chamoli

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 63 development projects worth ₹155.36 crore in Chamoli district under the Seva, Sushasan evam Samarpan Seva Pakhwada programme.

The schemes focus on infrastructure improvements, education, healthcare, and tourism, aiming to benefit all citizens and enhance the district's connectivity and overall development.

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Addressing a public gathering at the Police Ground in Gopeshwar, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for 36 projects worth ₹113.99 crore and inaugurated 27 projects worth ₹41.37 crore.

Dhami said the government's objective is to ensure that the benefits of development schemes reach the last person. He said the state is continuously investing in roads, bridges, education, healthcare, irrigation, flood protection, animal husbandry, tourism and other infrastructure.

Calling Chamoli an important district from religious, cultural and strategic perspectives, the Chief Minister said the government remains committed to its overall development.

The projects whose foundation stones were laid include bridges, road widening and reconstruction works, flood protection projects, irrigation canals, veterinary facilities, school buildings, community infrastructure and parking facilities across different parts of the district.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the major works are a steel truss bridge at Jugju on the Joshimath-Niti road, a steel bridge on the Langsi-Dweeng-Tapovan-Lanji-Pokhani motor road, restoration of 13 mountain canals in Nandanagar, construction of a model government veterinary hospital at Nandprayag and several road and bridge projects in Tharali, Gopeshwar and adjoining areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the major works are a steel truss bridge at Jugju on the Joshimath-Niti road, a steel bridge on the Langsi-Dweeng-Tapovan-Lanji-Pokhani motor road, restoration of 13 mountain canals in Nandanagar, construction of a model government veterinary hospital at Nandprayag and several road and bridge projects in Tharali, Gopeshwar and adjoining areas. {{/usCountry}}

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Projects inaugurated include upgrades of several motor roads, interlocking work on the Gairsain main road, laboratory and library facilities in schools, a trout hatchery, a badminton hall at Gopeshwar Sports Stadium, tourism infrastructure at Kalpeshwar and upgrades of road connectivity in different blocks.

The government said the projects are expected to strengthen connectivity, healthcare, education, sports, fisheries, tourism and other public infrastructure in Chamoli district.