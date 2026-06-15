Uttarakhand CM Dhami operates tiller in his field, pitches for organic and traditional farming

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday operated a tiller in a field at his private residence in Nagla Tarai, Khatima, and applied cow dung manure, using the occasion to advocate traditional and organic farming practices. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami takes part in organic farming practices, at his private residence at Khatima, in Udham Singh Nagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Dhami's mother, Bishna Devi, was present as he worked in the field.

The Chief Minister said farming was not merely a source of livelihood but was closely linked to India's culture and rural economy. He stressed the need to combine modern agricultural techniques with traditional and natural farming methods to make agriculture more sustainable.

Call for natural farming Dhami said natural inputs such as cow dung manure help improve soil fertility and contribute to environmental conservation. He urged farmers to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers and adopt organic and natural farming practices.

The Chief Minister said the state government was working to increase farmers' incomes, modernise agriculture and promote organic produce.

Focus on youth participation Dhami said Uttarakhand's identity was closely tied to agriculture, rural culture and nature. He added that the government was supporting farmers through various schemes aimed at promoting traditional farming, horticulture, natural agriculture and local products.

He also stressed the need to encourage greater participation of the younger generation in farming and rural development.